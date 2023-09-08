Golfers from the Southwest District met at Marion, with the Hurricanes claiming a big win on their home turf.

Grayson Sheet led the Marion crew, tying for medalist honors with Graham’s McCartney Hinkle with each shooting a 37.

Jack Ford of Marion carded a 38 and Reid Osborne turned in a 41. Parker Wolfe finished with a 44.

The G-Men took second behind Hinkle’s hot hand. Bailey Goodson shot a 40 and Alana Hanaty and Keith Sarver each carded a 44.

Tazewell finished in fourth place, shooting a 186. Chase Brown led the Bulldogs with a 41. Trevor Smith shot a 44 and Elise Clevinger a 49. Ethan Marten finished with a 52.

Richlands was fifth, finishing with a 196. Cooper Hurst shot a 40 to lead the Blue Tornado golfer. Greta Cline carded a 47. Layton Salyers finished with a 54 and Levi White with a 52.