4 Bedroom Home in Wytheville - $539,900

Beautiful custom home in Wytheville's most exclusive neighborhood, with 4 bedrooms and 4 1/2 baths, beautiful hardwood floors, vaulted ceilings with a massive stone fireplace, chef's dream kitchen, with all KitchenAid appliances, including a 6 burner gas cooktop, granite countertops, and specialty stonework around the kitchen island. The master bedroom on the first floor has a beautiful on-suite bathroom with a massive walk-in closet with organizers and built-ins, and a washer/dryer. The second floor offers a second master suite, sitting area, and office. The finished basement recreation/theatre area has its own kitchenette and full bath. The oversized 3 car garage offers extra storage and enters the home without any steps. There is a second washer dryer hookup on the main. The first floor has 9' ceilings and crown molding in every room. Call today for your exclusive showing of this magnificent home.