Central Church offers nativity scene

Everyone is welcome to come to Central Church and take a moment to reflect on the real reason for this Christmas season. The multi-piece wooden pieces were constructed by Joanne Kirby Jackson in honor of her mother, Hazel Kirby, and in memory of her father, Davis Kirby, both dedicated Central Church members. The scene was erected by church members in early December and remains in place through the Christmas season. It is lighted and visible from the church parking lot or by walking the gentle slope for a closer view. Central Church is located five miles east of Bland, one mile south of East Bluegrass Trail on Skydusky Road.