Mt. Pleasant News Mt. Pleasant News Marie Bishop Correspondent Sep 30, 2026 Sep 30, 2026 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save BIRTHDAYS and ANNIVERSARIESkAmw2AAJ q:CE952J E@ zC:DEJ v] u2F=<?6C @? ~4E] ej $2> v=62G6D 2?5 $>:EEJ (2=E6CD @? ~4E] fj #6G] z?@I (:>36C=J @? ~4E] h 2?5 !2E r2=6 @? ~4E] `_]k^AmkAmkDEC@?8mkDA2? DEJ=6lQE6IE\564@C2E:@?i F?56C=:?6jQm k^DA2?mk^DEC@?8mk^AmkAmkDEC@?8mkDA2? DEJ=6lQE6IE\564@C2E:@?i F?56C=:?6jQmrw&#rw }t($ – |E] !=62D2?E &]|]r]k^DA2?mk^DEC@?8mk^Am kAm#6G] !2:86 (:>36C=J’D >6DD286 @? $F?52J >@C?:?8 H2D “(:=56C?6DD #@25i %96 |2??2[ "F2:= 2?5 (2E6C” E2<6? 7C@> tI@5FD `e\`f] !688J (9:E6 H2D @FC (@CD9:A {6256C 2?5 y:> $AC2<6C H2D @FC 8F6DE A:2?:DE] k^Am People are also reading… Glade Spring woman arrested on Smyth felony warrant Smyth supervisors, school board learn about facilities study, 1% sales tax referendum Wiring the world: Saltville company continues innovation legacy Smyth enrollment report shows elementary school is home to most students Smyth schools receive about $9.4M in grants for projects at CHS, MSHS Monarch Watch: Citizen scientists tag, launch monarchs to join migration to Mexico The ‘Guillermo Effect’ takes out a good dancer on ‘Dancing with the Stars’ Flock camera debate continues in Marion Feels Like Home: Lewis' Country Store prepares to open in Chilhowie By the numbers: Smyth financial advisor looks at school needs, 1% sales tax referendum Smyth, Wythe TRIAD chapters win grants to continue helping senior citizens Trump to begin sending $500 ACA refund checks. Here's where they're going Food City's investment in new Marion store exceeds $15M Virginia Voices: Lieutenant Governor gets to know Wytheville 1,374 pages: Smyth School Board receives study of school buildings' needs kAm~FC r2C $9@H H2D 96=5 @? $2EFC52J 2E |E] !=62D2?E &]|]r] (6 H6C6 3=6DD65 E@ 92G6 2 362FE:7F= 52J] %92?<D E@ 6G6CJ@?6 H9@ 96=A65 H:E9 E9:D 6G6?E[ 6DA64:2==J E9@D6 H9@ 3C@F89E E96:C 42CD E@ D9@H 6G6CJ@?6]k^AmkAm}6H #:G6C s:DEC:4E s2J H:E9 @FC q:D9@A H:== 36 @? (65?6D52J[ ~4E] f 2E $E] !2F= &]|]r] 7C@> e\g A]>]k^Am kAm~FC 7:?2= D@FA AC6A 7@C E9:D J62C H:== 36 @? %9FCD52J[ ~4E] g DE2CE:?8 2E h 2]>] :? E96 76==@HD9:A 92== 2?5 <:E496?]k^AmkAm$2G6 %96 s2E6i p q:6??:2= r9:=: r@@<\~77 H:== 36 @? $2EFC52J[ ~4E] ac]k^Am kAmkDEC@?8mkDA2? DEJ=6lQE6IE\564@C2E:@?i F?56C=:?6jQm!t#$~}p{$k^DA2?mk^DEC@?8mk^Am kAm$J>A2E9J :D 6IE6?565 E@ E96 72>:=J 2?5 7C:6?5D @7 sC] #@36CE “q@3” |@@C6]k^Am kAmx G:D:E65 |:DDJ @? %F6D52J >@C?:?8]k^AmkAm(6 92G6 366? 92G:?8 ?:46 H62E96C E96 =2DE 76H 52JD] $F?D9:?6 2?5 H2C>E9[ 3FE G6CJ 4@@= ?:89ED]k^AmkAm(6DE t?5 |6E9@5:DE r9FC49 H:== 9@DE E96:C r@7766 w@FD6 @? $2EFC52J[ ~4E] b] %96 >6?F :D 9@E 5@8D[ 32C364F6[ D:56D[ 56DD6CE 2?5 5C:?<D] %96 4@DE :D J@FC 5@?2E:@?]k^AmkAmkDEC@?8mkDA2? DEJ=6lQE6IE\564@C2E:@?i F?56C=:?6jQm #xss{tik^DA2?mk^DEC@?8mk^Am kAm"i (9J 5:5 E96 89@DED C:56 E96 6=6G2E@Cnk^AmkAmpi %96J H2?E65 E@ =:7E E96:C DA:C:ED]k^AmkAmkDEC@?8mkDA2? DEJ=6lQE6IE\564@C2E:@?i F?56C=:?6jQm"&~%tik^DA2?mk^DEC@?8mk^AmkAm“|@DE A6@A=6 92G6 7:G6 D6?D6Di D:89E[ D>6==[ E2DE6[ E@F49 2?5 962C:?8] %96 DF446DD7F= 92G6 EH@ >@C6i 9@CD6 2?5 4@>>@?]”k^AmkAmkDEC@?8mkDA2? DEJ=6lQE6IE\564@C2E:@?i F?56C=:?6jQm k^DA2?mk^DEC@?8mk^Am kAmkDEC@?8mkDA2? DEJ=6lQE6IE\564@C2E:@?i F?56C=:?6jQmqxq{t 't#$tik^DA2?mk^DEC@?8mk^Am kAm“x FC86 J@F[ 7:CDE @7 2==[ E@ AC2J 7@C 2== A6@A=6] pD< v@5 E@ 96=A E96>j :?E6C4656 @? E96:C 3692=7[ 2?5 8:G6 E92?<D 7@C E96>]” `%:>@E9J ai`k^Am 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Glade Spring woman arrested on Smyth felony warrant Last week, the Glade Spring Police Department arrested Betty E. Campbell after executing a search warrant. In addition to new charges, she was… Smyth supervisors, school board learn about facilities study, 1% sales tax referendum School Board member Ben Adams was the first person to call out the discrepancy. Wiring the world: Saltville company continues innovation legacy A slogan describing Saltville and its history declares “From the Ice Age to the Space Age.” An industry leader in the community loves to tell … Smyth enrollment report shows elementary school is home to most students Chilhowie Elementary got attention at last week’s school board meeting. The attention wasn’t for anything negative, but for the number of stud… Smyth schools receive about $9.4M in grants for projects at CHS, MSHS Smyth County was awarded two significant grants for its proposed school construction projects at Chilhowie and Marion Senior high schools. The…