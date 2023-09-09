Barter Theatre, the nation’s longest-running professional theatre at 90 years old, has announced its fall 2023 season. On the main Gillam stage, Barter will be kicking off fall with Clue, the comedy-meets-murder mystery based on the board game, and the beloved classic To Kill a Mockingbird. In Barter’s second, more intimate venue, the Smith Theatre, will be Misery, an adaptation of the horror thriller novel by Stephen King. For families with children, The Barter Players will present the heartwarming and adventurous Where the Red Fern Grows.
“It’s no secret that fall is Barter’s favorite season of the year,” said Katy Brown, producing artistic director of Barter Theatre. “For the past 90 years, we’ve proudly welcomed visitors looking to bask in the autumnal glory of Southern Appalachia and look forward to contributing unforgettable performances and memories for all new and returning guests.”
People are also reading…
Barter’s ticket prices start at $20 ($16 for shows by The Barter Players). For a full schedule of Barter Theatre shows and more detail on each, visit: https://bartertheatre.com.