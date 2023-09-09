Barter Theatre, the nation’s longest-running professional theatre at 90 years old, has announced its fall 2023 season. On the main Gillam stage, Barter will be kicking off fall with Clue, the comedy-meets-murder mystery based on the board game, and the beloved classic To Kill a Mockingbird. In Barter’s second, more intimate venue, the Smith Theatre, will be Misery, an adaptation of the horror thriller novel by Stephen King. For families with children, The Barter Players will present the heartwarming and adventurous Where the Red Fern Grows.