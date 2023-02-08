Over the last year, I’ve consumed just about every stock and trade resource on organizational leadership that I can find. I’ve also attended a significant amount of contemporary training on the topic. In the more robust resources, an important conversation about management is occurring, around the de-emphasizing of a technique known as “Taylorism,” which is generally held as THE institutional boogeyman responsible for all the ills of workplace culture.

In terms of background, Taylorism is essentially an over 100-year-old management theory grounded in the belief that efficiency is the highest goal of workplace culture, and, in order to achieve it, our management style must be paternal and mechanical. Taylor famously used a method that deconstructed work, identified primary tasks, and timed those tasks. In the end, production went up, but humanity went down. Ultimately, this method was responsible for moving man from using machines, to becoming a part of them.

This method found its ideological precursor in another framework, which entered the management vernacular some 50 years ago, called “Theory X and Theory Y”. Theory X management generally understands the human component of labor to be lazy, ignorant, resistant to change, and ultimately motived extrinsically. Theory Y management essentially understands the human component to be intrinsically motived, creative, responsible, and committed. In summary, the formula to be avoided seems to be – Taylorism + Theory X = Toxicity. The formula to be instituted seems to be Leadership + Theory Y = Vitality.

The most interesting part of my recent study has not been the illuminating discourses on these concepts (I was largely familiar with them already), but rather my new found awareness of how the very same organizations, who seek so diligently to drive out the mechanized techno-epistemologies of Taylorism from their INTERNAL leadership dynamics, turn right around and propagate them as the panacea for effective and “just” EXTERNAL police-community relations. This talking point can evidently be subsumed by the phrase “evidence based policing,” but somehow the term “evidence” can only mean a totality of numerical conclusions.

The astute reader is likely already familiar with my general distaste for technology-solves-everything line of thinking, and this is exactly why – it’s organizationally schizophrenic. Let me ask the reader if they have some of this type of evidence to describe the vitality of their marriage? Or perhaps some numerical indicators of their relationship with eternal realities? Perhaps you might quantify on a spreadsheet your desires, aspirations, or dreams? This type of exercise is ridiculous when placed in those relational or transcendent categories, and it’s just as ridiculous when coupled with the complex social strata of an entire community or civilization.

In describing my own goals for the department, I collapse my opposition to all of these ideas into this single sentence: “I hope to bring a relational and un-mechanical quality to the organization I lead, making it a genuine contributor to society.” I have no interest in “analyzing” or “engineering” our department’s relationship with the community we serve. I do have an interest in making our department a genuine and organic contributor to our shared and flourishing community. My goal is de-mechanize our interactions, to create a relationship less like one you might have with your financial advisor, and more like you might have with the person next to you in the church pew.