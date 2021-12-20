3 Bedroom Home in Marion - $269,000

Beautiful 3 BR, 2.5 BA home located just outside town limits. Spacious owners suite with private bath with , plentiful closets with one being a walk-in, and deck. Hardwood floors throughout main level. Two bedrooms and bath on second floor. The 1.50 acre lot allows for lots of exterior activities: entertaining and/or barbecuing on the back patio, walking path, large dog lot and room to "play" in the front yard. Radon mitigation system installed in 2015, 30 year arch shingle roof w/i the last 10 years, updated kitchen, light fixtures, new office space. Road maintenance upkeep is split between owners on Sherwood ($300 annually). At least 24-48 hour notice to show due to occupant's schedule.