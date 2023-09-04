The Sturgill system is off to a successful start for the Warriors of Chilhowie.

Ian Sturgill rushed for 182 yards on 15 carries and two touchdowns and Chilhowie improved to 2-0 under the direction of first-year head coach Reid Sturgill with a resounding victory.

Entering the season with 14 consecutive defeats, Chilhowie now has a winning streak and the Warriors left little doubt on Friday as they sprinted out to a 29-0 lead and finished with 504 yards of total offense.

Justin Gonzalez (16 carries, 124 yards) added two rushing touchdowns in the win, while Marcos Silverio, Noah Hill and Luke Mullinax also reached the end zone via the ground game. Rylan Williams caught a TD pass from sophomore Asher Chapman, who threw for 123 yards.

Hill had two catches for 92 yards.

J.I. Burton (0-2) got a strong performance from Union transfer Tyson Welch. The 6-foot-2, 185-pound junior quarterback threw for 129 yards and two touchdowns, kicked two extra points and unleashed a 61-yard punt.

Colin Hart and Braylon McConnell caught touchdown passes from Welch. The other TD for the crew from Norton came on Alex Colley’s 76-yard kickoff return for a score in the fourth quarter.

Chilhowie 15 14 14 13—56

J.I. Burton 0 7 7 6—20

Scoring Summary

C – I. Sturgill 3 run (Sturgill run)

C – Silverio 2 run (Gonzalez kick)

C – Hill 8 run (Gonzalez kick)

C – I. Sturgill 76 run (Gonzalez kick)

JIB – Hart 26 pass from Welch (Welch kick)

C – R. Williams 3 pass from Chapman (Gonzalez kick)

JIB – McConnell 79 pass from Welch (Welch kick)

C – Gonzalez 3 run (Gonzalez kick)

C – Gonzalez 17 run (Gonzalez kick)

JIB – Colley 76 kickoff return (pass failed)

C Mullinax 34 run (kick failed)

Team Stats

First Downs: C 23, JIB 9; Rushes-Yards: C 39-381, JIB 30-37; Passing Yards: C 123, JIB 129; Comp.-Att.-Int.: C 5-16-1, JIB 4-11-1; Fumbles-Lost: C 0-0, JIB 3-3; Penalties-Yards: C 5-53, JIB 8-48; Punts-Average: C 1-34, JIB 3-43.7