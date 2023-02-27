Amos 4:12

In this verse Amos is telling the people of Israel, prepare to meet God. The situation in Israel at the time was not good. They were committing all kinds of sin and idolatry. God sends Amos with the blistering message that they were to prepare to meet Him. It was for them to prepare for judgement that would take place towards them shortly.

In a similar way we too should face this declaration. We may not be doing the same things that Israel was doing but we will all one day meet God. Romans 14:12 says, “So then every one of us shall give account of himself to God.” This should be a sobering reminder of the future judgement every person is going to face.

When I think of the word preparation I think about how it seems we are always preparing for something. We prepare each day to go to work or school. We prepare for our vacations. We make reservations, we plan our itinerary, and we anticipate that day with great expectation. But how many of us really prepare to meet God. This is a meeting every human will attend. People who went to church most every Sunday and people who never even darkened the doors of a church, will meet God. The question is not whether we will meet God. I believe the Bible teaches us that everybody will. The issue is, are we prepared to meet Him?

The Bible tells us how to prepare to meet God. God gave His Son into the world to save us from our sin. Our original parents (Adam and Eve) sinned and messed up the beautiful world God had made. The history of mankind proves that his sin continues to mess things up and mar God’s will for us. But Jesus, God’s only Son, came into the world to pay that price of sin, and to take my place for my sin. When I believe that, God applies the righteousness of Christ to my account. That is what prepares me to meet God and to one day be presented by Jesus as blameless to God. I want to ask you this question, “Are you prepared to meet God?”

Here are the ABCs to salvation:

Admit you are a sinner in need of a savior.

Believe that Jesus died for your sins and rose again from the dead.

Confess your sins to God, ask Him to forgive you, and commit to follow Him for the rest of your days.