 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Wytheville - $239,000

3 Bedroom Home in Wytheville - $239,000

  • Updated
3 Bedroom Home in Wytheville - $239,000

You'll be amazed by the space in this 3 BR, 4 BA, cape cod. Entering the home, you'll first notice the beautiful hardwood floors and grand staircase. The main floor has a large living room with wood burning fireplace, formal dining room, spacious kitchen with a breakfast area, bedroom and full bathroom. A sunroom is also located off the living room, perfect for enjoying the morning sun. Upstairs is another full bathroom, a sizeable bedroom and the master bedroom where you'll enjoy beautiful, unobstructed views of the mountain. The ensuite bathroom has a jetted tub and walk-in closet.. The basement has been partially finished with a full bathroom, and family room which has been plumbed for a wet bar. Step outside and you'll feel like you've entered your own secret garden with fencing around the whole backyard, perfect for your family and pets. Property is in need of some repair & is being sold "as-is." A new metal roof was installed in 2020. Seller is a licensed Realtor in VA.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

3 Bedroom Home in Tazewell - $499,000

3 Bedroom Home in Tazewell - $499,000

  • Updated

Located in Tazewell County, VA, within close proximity to the Back of the Dragon and 15-20min to Bluefield, this stately manor home sits on 15…

Journal suggests famous explorer visited Smyth County
Latest Headlines

Journal suggests famous explorer visited Smyth County

William Clark is known to have traveled through Southwest Virginia in 1809, a portion of the trip from Bristol to Wytheville, according to a journal he kept along the way. His spelling was atrocious but the journal notes visits and stops in places believed to be Bristol, Abingdon, Seven Mile Ford, Atkins and Wythe County.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics