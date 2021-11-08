3 Bedroom Home in Wytheville - $239,000

You'll be amazed by the space in this 3 BR, 4 BA, cape cod. Entering the home, you'll first notice the beautiful hardwood floors and grand staircase. The main floor has a large living room with wood burning fireplace, formal dining room, spacious kitchen with a breakfast area, bedroom and full bathroom. A sunroom is also located off the living room, perfect for enjoying the morning sun. Upstairs is another full bathroom, a sizeable bedroom and the master bedroom where you'll enjoy beautiful, unobstructed views of the mountain. The ensuite bathroom has a jetted tub and walk-in closet.. The basement has been partially finished with a full bathroom, and family room which has been plumbed for a wet bar. Step outside and you'll feel like you've entered your own secret garden with fencing around the whole backyard, perfect for your family and pets. Property is in need of some repair & is being sold "as-is." A new metal roof was installed in 2020. Seller is a licensed Realtor in VA.