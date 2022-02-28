3 Bedroom Home in Ivanhoe - $485,000

Take a look this custom-built, beautiful riverfront home and property!! This one has it all and is a must-see. A 3 bed 2 bath rancher that looks directly at the gorgeous New River from your covered front porch. Direct trail access from the additional .70 acre lot that has its own well, septic, storage building, and carport. Inside the home you will find an open floor plan, Separate master suite, cathedral ceilings, wood beams, recessed lighting and much more. The home is inviting with a cozy built-in gas fireplace with rock veneer, hardwood flooring, tons of natural lighting. This home was built by a reputable builder in the area. Direct river access with both lots!! Call today to learn more!