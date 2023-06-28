Summer has finally arrived and that means motorcycle season is in full swing. As such, the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) is reminding Virginians, both motorcyclists and motorists, to look out for each other on the road.

“All drivers can help reduce the number of tragedies that occur on our roads, but it’s also important for motorists to understand the additional safety challenges faced by riders, including visibility and protection,” said DMV Commissioner Gerald Lackey, the Governor’s Highway Safety representative. “By raising awareness for motorists, we can work together to better ensure the safety of all motorcyclists on Virginia roadways.”

In 2022, there were 2,053 motorcycle-related crashes on Virginia roadways, resulting in the deaths of 111 riders and serious injuries to 762 others. This is an 8.8% increase in motorcyclist fatalities compared to 2021.

To help keep riders safe, DMV offers a few extra tips for both motorists and riders alike:

Tips for Motorcyclists

• Make sure to wear a properly fitted helmet with a DOT safety symbol on the outside back.

• Choose riding gear that will increase your visibility in addition to providing protection in the event of crash.

• Check your motorcycle’s equipment before heading out, including tire pressure and tread depth, hand and foot brakes, fluid levels, headlights and signal indicators, and check under the motorcycle for signs of oil or gas leaks.

• Obey speed limits, lane markings, traffic lights, and signs.

• Ride with the flow of traffic and leave plenty of room between your motorcycle and other vehicles.

Tips for Motorists

• Be extra cautious when passing a motorcycle.

• Always check your blind spots.

• Maintain adequate following distance behind motorcycles.

Grass and Road Safety

Anyone mowing grass that is adjacent to roadways should also abide by state law.

Under the Code of Virginia (18.2-324), it is a Class 1 misdemeanor to put any substance on a road that creates a hazard to the traveling public.

Grass clippings create a slick surface that’s especially dangerous to motorcyclists and bicyclists.