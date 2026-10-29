Body of Pennsylvania man recovered from quarry Oct 29, 2026 11 mins ago 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save A 37-year-old Pennsylvania man was found dead in Wythe Stone Rock Quarry on Atkins Mill Road on Monday, officials said.kAmp44@C5:?8 E@ E96 (JE96 r@F?EJ $96C:77’D ~77:46[ E96 3@5J @7 qC25=6J $E6G6? qC@?D@? @7 {:E:EK[ !6??DJ=G2?:2 H2D C64@G6C65 ~4E] ae 7C@> :?D:56 E96 BF2CCJ] ~77:4:2=D D2:5 qC@?D@? 925 72==6? 23@FE a__ 766E :?E@ E96 BF2CCJ] (@C<6CD 2E E96 BF2CCJ 5:D4@G6C65 E96 3@5J @? |@?52J]k^AmkAm{2H 6?7@C46>6?E D2:5 qC@?D@? 6?E6C65 E96 BF2CCJ H9:=6 :E H2D 4=@D65 @? $F?52J[ ~4E] ad] k^Am 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Diesel costs force Smyth schools to review bus use The cost of diesel is forcing the Smyth County School Board to examine its routes and look at ways to curb fuel use. Smyth School Board honors educator who builds on student strengths Dr. Kelli Hughes is Wiley Kirk’s principal, but she also saw his skills and talent through a parents’ eyes. Marion Senior High School’s princi… Legislators honor T-Bone Lewis, present General Assembly resolution When it came time for student teaching assignments, Frank “T-Bone” Lewis told his educators at Emory & Henry that he would go anywhere but… Seth Greenberg sizes up Virginia Tech, UVa men's basketball The ESPN analyst and ex-Hokies coach is optimistic about the Hokies and Cavs. Smyth supervisor, school board member unite to host forum on 1% sales tax referendum Next Wednesday, the Chilhowie District’s Board of Supervisors and School Board representatives will host a special forum on the Nov. 3 referen…