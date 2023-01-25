Hospital buys new X-ray system

Wythe County Community Hospital recently purchased a GE AMX Navigate digital x-ray system. The AMX is a state-of-the-art mobile machine that is easy to maneuver while reducing stress and strain in positioning. It also provide artificial intelligence (AI) for triaging and enhancing productivity, a simplified end-to-end imaging experience with Effortless Workflow, and comprehensive remote services.

“We are excited to add this new piece of equipment to our department,” said Jenny Harris, director of radiology services. “The new AMX provides wonderful image quality and offers wide range of capabilities.”

GE Healthcare designed AMX Navigate to help x-ray technologists reduce the stress and strain of their jobs. The company conducted clinical research on portable x-ray systems, leading to a new design focused on improving user experience. The system’s design incorporates a unique power-assisted Free Motion telescoping column that reduces the physical effort required for exams by around 70% using the system’s main console.

“The new AMX is an upgrade to our previous machine,” said Vicki Parks, CEO of Wythe County Community Hospital. “We had been researching different models and it was unanimous that we purchase this system. We owe it to our community to provide the best quality and care for our patients.”

AMX Navigate also offers Zero Click Exam. The feature streamlines an x-ray technologist’s work through a barcode reader that matches a patient to an x-ray order and automatically selects individual patient settings, ensuring they receive the correct exam as scheduled. These workflow improvements work in conjunction with others to eliminate up to 100 percent of user clicks. The system also features quicker processing and turnaround of images without affecting x-ray quality, producing images in under 10 seconds.