Baseball

Pioneers stun Chilhowie

Lebanon was stunned by Chilhowie in the finals of the 2022 Region 1D baseball tournament as the Pioneers dropped a 6-1 decision to the Warriors.

In the first meeting between the two teams since then, Lebanon earned a measure of revenge as Seth Buchanan homered and Dagan Barton pitched a shutout in a 10-0 Hogoheegee District victory on Tuesday night.

Buchanan went 2-for-3 with a home run and three RBIs for Lebanon, while leadoff man Zach Hertig was 2-for-3 with two runs, a walk and two RBIs. Noah Delp scored two runs in the victory.

A seven-run fifth inning turned a tight game into a five-inning contest with the implementation of the 10-run mercy rule.

Barton allowed just two hits, while walking two and striking out eight.

Chilhowie’s hits came from Ben Kilbourne and Brandon Bush.

Marion blanks G-Men

Jack Pugh and Mason Pugh combined to pitch a two-hit shutout with 11 strikeouts as Marion overpowered Graham for a lopsided 12-0, five-inning Southwest District win.

Brody Witt had four hits and three RBIs to lead the Scarlet Hurricanes at the plate, while Brady Roberts recorded three RBIs and Reid Osborne contributed three hits.

Softball

PH handles Panthers

Sophia Wright, Allysa Barr, Jaylin Kilby, Abbey Widener and Boone had two hits each in the Rebels' 8-1 home win over the Panthers.

Wright struck out 16 to pick up the win for the Rebels. Braelyn Scammell had a triple, while Widener had a double in the win.

Ella Doane had two hits, including a double for Northwood, while Bailey French had a triple and single in the loss.

Pioneers shut out Warriors

Abigail Hileman had three hits and drove in four runs and Kylan Brooks had three hits to lead the Pioneers to a 10-0Hogoheegee District shutout of visiting Chilhowie.

Chloe Couch had three RBIs and two hits. Erin Rasnake fanned seven to pick up the win.

Emmaline Powell, Carrigan Heath and Kayla Roberts had hits for Chilhowie. Powell struck out six for the Warriors.

Tennis

Marion 6, John Battle 3

Singles

Parker White (M) def. Allison Smith, 8-1; Maddie Austin (M) def. Acadia Sah, 8-4; Ava Austin (M) def. Claire Kreutzer, 8-4; Mackenzie Smith (JB) def. Bailey Russell, 8-4; Sarah Myers (M) def. Kennedy Jenkins, 8-4; Anna Fleenor (JB) def. Haley Freeman, 8-5

Doubles

White-M. Austin (M) def. M. Smith-Kreutzer, 8-2; A. Smith-Sah def. A. Austin-Russell, 8-6; Myers-Raegan Burchett (M) def. Reece Ratliff-Sophie Kiser, 8-4.

John Battle 6, Marion 3

Singles

Briggs Crabtree (JB) def. Caden Burchett, 6-4, 6-1; Connor Davidson (JB) def. Xander Gates, 6-1, 6-0; Chase Hamlin (JB) def. Drew Frazier, 6-0, 6-0; Will Crump (JB) def. Logan Langston, 6-2, 7-6 (7-4); Colton Branson (M) def. Brodie Ratliff, 6-2, 6-1

Doubles

Crabtree-Hamlin (JB) def. Burchett-Gates, 6-1, 6-2; Davidson-Crump (JB) def. Frazier-Langston, 6-2, 6-1

Notes: Marion won No. 6 singles and No. 3 doubles by forfeit.