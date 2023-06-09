A May 30 crash has claimed the life of a Marion man.
The crash occurred in Scott County on Route 713, about two miles west of Route 711. According to a release from state police, a 1999 Toyota 4Runner traveling west on Route 713 ran off the right side of the road, overcorrected, and ran off the left side, where it struck a fence, overturned, struck a tree and then struck a utility pole.
People are also reading…
The driver, 21-year-old Jason E. Burchfield, was transported to Johnson City Medical Center, where he died of his injuries on Sunday.
A 22-year-old female passenger, a 21-year-old male passenger and a 34-year-old female passenger were transported to a nearby hospital for treatment of serious injuries.
The release noted that none of the vehicle's occupants were wearing seatbelts.
State police are continuing to investigate.