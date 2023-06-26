Dragon's Tooth is one of the more exciting hikes in Virginia, and the normal way up has been discussed in this column before. It's a short, steep route with fun scrambling but also lots of people. If you want a longer hike and far fewer people (except at the Tooth itself), this is the way to go. It avoids most of the fun scrambling and is less steep, but that could be a positive or a negative depending on your point of view.

Getting there and the hike: From the Wytheville area, take I-81 North to Exit 140 for VA-311 to New Castle. Turn left at the bottom of the ramp onto VA-311 North and go 1.2 miles. Take the 3rd exit from the traffic circle to continue on VA-311 North. Follow this for 12 miles and turn left onto VA-621/Upper Craigs Creek Road. Go 3.2 miles and turn left again onto VA-620/Millers Cove Road. Continue 1.2 miles to the Appalachian Trail. There are two small parking areas, one on either side of where the trail crosses the road.

Walk across the road and over the footbridge spanning Trout Creek, then immediately climb a set of constructed steps. A sign here says it is 5.4 miles to Dragons Tooth (I measured 5.6 miles). The trail sidehills briefly, then begins climbing along the crest of a narrow ridge. There are lots of lichens bordering the rocky trail. In the spring you may also see a fair number of wildflowers, including fringed polygala, fire pinks and dwarf irises. Stuff blooms earlier at this elevation than around Wytheville and April is a good time to go if you want to see wildflowers.

After a bit, the trail leaves the ridge crest and begins a longer section of sidehilling to avoid what used to be the old route that continued steeply up the ridge line. And doing so, it makes the one way distance nearly a mile longer than it used to be. At about 1.2 miles you will pass a side trail on the right to the Pickle Branch shelter, then at 1.4 miles the trail crosses through a small meadow and then soon begins climbing up a set of 6 long switchbacks.

Just before gaining the crest of Cove Mountain, you can catch a couple glimpses of its summit off to your left a couple miles away as the crow flies and farther by the trail. Dragons Tooth is blocked from view by the summit but is only a short distance beyond. The trail turns right as soon as it reaches the crest, but first take a few steps to the left for a nice view of Brushy Mountain and Sinking Creek Mountain.

Now that you are on the crest of Cove Mountain and you will continue to follow along it, or nearly on it, in a long sickle-shaped arc all the way to the summit and Dragons Tooth just beyond, though the trail does sidehill around a few small knobs. You may notice for the first little bit that you are walking parallel to the summit ridgeline but away from it due to the curved nature of this mountain, hence its name of Cove Mountain. The valley encased by the curve of the mountain is known as Millers Cove.

Mostly your travel on this crest will be a gradual ascent, but there are a few small downhill sections that will cause you to have to regain elevation. The first of these is at about 2.7 miles and serves to let you know that you are about halfway there. By the time you get to about 3.6 miles, you will then be heading more or less directly towards the summit and Dragons Tooth.

At 3.8 miles you may notice an obvious rock outcrop off to the left just below the trail a few feet. There is a nice view to the east from here, looking towards North Mountain and Havens Mountain.

At 4.25 miles the trail begins a short, steep climb of a rocky spine. Just be sure to keep an eye out for the white blazes of the Appalachian Trail to stay on route. You may notice a couple of open glimpses through the trees of McAfee Knob in the distance to the East and to the right of North Mountain.

There is another short, steep, rocky section at 4.45 miles. More follow, interspersed with flatter stretches. You will reach an open rock outcrop with a nice view at 4.85 miles, and you can see the true summit of Cove Mountain rising above you through the trees another quarter mile ahead. Even more views present themselves ahead, with an excellent one you will quite likely have all to yourself appearing at 5.25 miles. Just be careful of the unprotected edge here.

After one final steep climb, reach the summit of Cove Mountain at 5.4 miles. There are a couple more spots here with excellent views to the east of Catawba Valley, Tinker Cliffs, McAfee Knob, the distant Peaks of Otter, and more.

Just ahead, you will reach a junction with the blue blazed Dragons Tooth trail. Do not turn left to continue on the white blaze Appalachian Trail. Instead, follow the blue blazed trail gently downhill just a few hundred feet to the spire of Dragons Tooth. As you walk down the blue blazed trail, you will go past several rocky "teeth" before arriving at the base of the 40-foot tooth fang of Dragons Tooth. It seems appropriately named. If you walk around the right-hand side of it following the conspicuous trail at the base of the Tooth you will reach a notch between it and the next tooth as it were. From here it is possible to very carefully scramble part way up onto the less steep but still exposed opposite side for more views. Look for a large chockstone wedged in the crack between the two rocks that are part of the Tooth. It is possible to scramble up in front of it or go under and scramble up behind it, whichever you think is easier. There is a fairly safe, wide flat spot to stand or sit just a few steps past there but use extreme caution nevertheless. I do not recommend trying to get to the very tip-top as it is small and extremely exposed.

Unless you have a second vehicle waiting at one of the two east side trailheads (an appealing option) you will backtrack all the way to complete the hike.