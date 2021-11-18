You can fill out an adoption application online on our official website.Name: SprinklesAge: 10 monthsBreed: Terrier mixAdoption fee: $225 My... View on PetFinder
Sprinkles
Tazewell, Va. – A 14-year-old Tazewell girl is missing and her family and law enforcement is asking for help in locating her.
Following more than 20 months of negotiations, an entity charged with improving Smyth County’s health has agreed to sell its remaining share of the community hospital to Ballad Health for nearly $34 million.
Three Northeast Tennessee men and one from Southwest Virginia have been charged with seeking illicit sex from minors as a result of a two-day joint undercover operation, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation announced Monday.
Floyd County musician admitted in Circuit Court Tuesday that he engaged in a “consensual” sexual relationship with a minor in 2019 and was sen…
JUST REDUCED $6,250 and RELISTED WITH LOCAL AGENT.THIS HOMEOWNER IS MOTIVATED TO SELL. BRING OFFERS! Local residents will remember this spacio…
Richlands, Va. – After more than an hour of debate and numerous motions dying for lack of a second or being defeated the Richlands Town Counci…
A totally renovated 3bd/2ba home just minutes from Rural Retreat Lake. This home offers new metal roof, vinyl siding, vinyl plank flooring, he…
A second Marion man has pleaded guilty in federal court to possession with intent to distribute 40 or more grams of fentanyl containing substance.
Marion is one step closer to being the home of a tattoo shop. Last week, the Marion Town Council and its planning commission held a public hearing on Rocky Sims’ request for a Special Use Permit to operate a shop on North Main Street. About 20 individuals turned out in support of the shop, while one person spoke against its proposed location.
Richlands, Va. – One week after a special election filled a vacant town council seat Richlands has another vacancy.