Four graduate from recovery court Jun 2, 2026 2 hrs ago 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Four participants on April 28 graduated from the Floyd County Recovery Court.kAmuC:6?5D[ 72>:=:6D 2?5 DFAA@CE6CD 82E96C65 E@ 46=63C2E6 E96 H@C< 2?5 4@>>:E>6?E E@ C64@G6CJ H:E9 2 46C6>@?J E92E AC@G65 C64@G6CJ 5@6D?’E 92AA6? 2=@?6]k^AmkAmyF586 z] |:<6 u=66?@C yC] AC6D:565 @G6C E96 4@FCE 2?5 A=2J65 2 D:8?:7:42?E C@=6 :? DFAA@CE:?8 A2CE:4:A2?ED E9C@F89@FE E96:C C64@G6CJ ;@FC?6JD[ @776C:?8 244@F?E23:=:EJ[ 6?4@FC286>6?E 2?5 C64@8?:E:@? @7 E96 92C5 H@C< C6BF:C65 E@ 249:6G6 =@?8\E6C> C64@G6CJ]k^Am kAm%96 C64@G6CJ 4@FCE AC@8C2> AC@G:56D A6@A=6 H:E9 2446DD E@ 4@F?D6=:?8[ 42D6 >2?286>6?E[ C64@G6CJ C6D@FC46D[ 6>A=@J>6?E DFAA@CE 2?5 6?4@FC286>6?E]k^Am 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Crash leads Chilhowie mayor to greater love for God, family, community, Friday will mark seven months since a vehicle crash changed Gary Heninger’s life. The longtime mayor of Chilhowie says his recovery is still d… Update: Police ID victims, driver in deadly I-95 bus crash Four of those who died were in an Acura that caught on fire. The occupants included a 45-year-old man, a 44-year-old woman, a 13-year-old girl… Norfolk Southern grants gold designation to Pathway Park Norfolk Southern is helping make Pathway Park as attractive as possible to developers. Smyth jury decides animal cruelty case Everyone in the courtroom agreed that the death of Delilah, an outdoor black cat, was a tragedy. The disagreement centered on whether the mann… Stitch & Style: Marion Senior High group develops student-based enterprise Skeins of chunky yarn fill the multiple cubicles lining a portion of the classroom wall. Everyone, teacher and students alike, believe the yar…