6 Bedroom Home in Wytheville - $1,398,000

“SUNNYSIDE”—Large, sunlit rooms with 12' ceilings and soaring 2 story Central Hall !!! 10' tall windows in front and back parlors. Transoms, sidelights, French doors... Even the English basement has 10' ceilings. This impressive move-in ready 1871 Italianate home in Wytheville's Historic District has 6 bedrooms, 4 full baths, 2 half baths, 9 fireplaces, original curved staircase. Ground floor master suite. Excellent for multigenerational use. 2 staircases are great for indoor exercising. Furnished except the English basement and the upstairs of the Carriage House. Period antiques + lamp collection and art collection. Central Hall modeled after Monticello's entry hall! Multiple porches---this grand home is set up for entertaining! Induction stove top! 3 ovens, pantry. Storage/closets galore. Upstairs & downstairs laundries. The attached rear dependency is now a 2 car garage & the upstairs with a Mitsuibishi HVAC is almost finished to be used as guest quarters. Choice LOCATION! PRIVACY!