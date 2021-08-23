2 Bedroom Home in Wytheville - $125,000

Very well maintained 2 bed/1 bath home in the Town of Wytheville. Within walking distance to George Wythe High School and the new Food City grocery store. Single level living with full basement providing plenty of extra storage space. Street parking with sidewalk leading to a large covered front porch. Living room has two large windows and is open to the dining room. The kitchen offers plenty of storage cabinets and gives access to the sun room. The sun room has stairs that go down to the basement. The property has a large back yard and side yard. New metal roof was installed last year. 1Gbps internet available through Shentel. Call today to schedule a private showing.