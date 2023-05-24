The pandemic and its impact on the Class of 2023 was on the mind of Chilhowie High Principal Kelly Russell as she addressed the school’s graduates Friday evening. While she acknowledged the unexpected twists and turns and loss of in-person class time, Russell also celebrated the students’ resilience and their achievements before she presented them with their diplomas. Aiden Hoagland, class president, and students representing the Top Ten Percent of the graduates addressed their peers. They quoted Teddy Roosevelt and Taylor Swift and thanked parents and grandparents for messages of love and, in one case, getting them off the bus every day with a snack of mac and cheese and chocolate. With its senior members included, the Warriors band, under the direction of Justin McFarland, performed “Afterburn” by Randall Standridge. As their final act before the recessional, the CHS Class of ’23 sang the school’s alma mater, which begins: “Hail, Chilhowie High School, hats off to thee! Loyal and faithful always we’ll be….”