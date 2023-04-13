A little more than two years after the program launched, the Wythe County Recovery Court celebrated its first graduate on Wednesday.

Brandon Brooks entered the program in August 2021 following a drug distribution charge he received in 2018. A little more than a year and a half after his entry into the program, Brooks is celebrating his sobriety as the first person to complete it.

Commonwealth’s Attorney Mike Jones believes the Wednesday appearance will be one of the last Brooks will ever make.

“Brandon is an all-star,” he said. “He’ll probably never get a speeding ticket.”

Commending him on his success, Circuit Court Judge Josiah Showalter, who presides over the recovery court, told Brooks, “You should be very proud of what you’ve done.”

An alternative to jail—and the cost to taxpayers that comes with incarceration—recovery courts are court-based programs that seek to help address substance use disorder and reduce recidivism rates.

While, as Jones says, there is no “cookie cutter” criteria for acceptance into the program, recovery courts are typically geared toward people who have a history of drug-related offenses, including possession and repeated probation violations due to drug use, and who are considered at high risk of reoffending.

The doors behind which grand juries meet are often bursting with indictments for drug-related offenses. And, Jones pointed out last year that the most common probation violations stem from failed drug screens. Those people are often wrapped up in the legal system for years to come.

Addiction, Jones said last year, is “the main problem with most people that enter into the criminal justice system. That’s why we started a recovery court here. . . to try to help those folks who are nonviolent and addicted to drugs.”

A five-phase program, the recovery court works by setting participants up with counseling through Mount Rogers Community Services to address their substance use disorder. Participants are also required to attend group sobriety meetings in the community. Additionally, they must also perform 100 hours of community service, undergo drug testing, meet curfews and attend bi-weekly recovery court sessions at the courthouse.

During his time in the program, Brooks was able to lock down his sobriety, gain full custody of his daughter and launch Brooks Underground, his business which buries fiber optic cables.

“It’s definitely given me a second chance,” Brooks said of the Wythe County Recovery Court.

He expressed gratitude for his family and his fiancée for sticking by his side during his recovery. He also gave credit to God.

“I definitely attribute all of my success to my faith,” he said. “I definitely couldn’t do it without the Lord.”

Looking to the future, Brooks and his fiancée are poised to close on a home and are set to wed in June. He also hopes to expand Brooks Underground.

To those who may be facing their own struggles with addiction, Brooks said, “We do recover. If you’re struggling, it’s possible to get through it.”

Alongside Brooks at his last recovery court session sat three of the program’s other five participants. Saying those participants are also excelling in the program, Jones said he expects more graduations in the near future.

Wythe County Recovery Court will also welcome a sixth participant in the coming weeks.