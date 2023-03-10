Marion’s proposal that won more than $1.7 million to develop Callan Drive Recreational Park was one of six selected to receive funds. Those six were chosen from 18 from across Virginia.

According to recent information provided by the Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation (DCR), the 18 applications represented “a variety of proposals throughout the state.”

Overall, $5 million was awarded to the six successful applications. The funds came from the federal Land and Water Conservation Fund Stateside Assistance Program, or LWCF. When LWCF money is used for parks, they are protected in perpetuity for public outdoor recreation.

From the awarded projects, Marion received the largest amount at $1,713,739.

Gordonsville was allocated $1.6 million for park development, while Prince William County was given $750,000 for a boardwalk development project.

Henry County received $641,750 for a trail project, and Colonial Heights got $251,675 to develop a park.

The City of Charlottesville received $175,000 to acquire land for a project.

A DCR news release about the awards said, “Significant planning and environmental review must be completed in order for the National Park Service to authorize a project as part of the selection process.”

Marion Town Manager Bill Rush previously described the grant as “a once-in-a-lifetime” opportunity.

LWCF awards do require matching money so the overall project will require $3.4 million. Town officials are exploring using the property’s $500,000 acquisition cost and ongoing work at the park site as part of its $1.7 million match.

As described in planning documents, the park will feature two softball fields, three soccer fields, a playground with picnic tables and benches, and more than 3,100 linear feet of five-foot wide walking trails. As well, plans call for an amphitheater to be developed in the former rock quarry.

Additionally, upgrades will be made to the existing dog park plus extra parking and restrooms will be added along with lighting, fencing, and “a ‘living fence’ landscape to prevent visitors from venturing into dangerous areas near the former quarry.”

A park access road will be needed.

The land lies near Emory & Henry College’s Marion campus.

Grant documents said, “The development of Callan Drive Recreation Park will provide a nature-based recreational green space in the center of town, providing an asset sorely needed by the town of Marion. The Town ranked natural areas, parks, trails and playing fields as most needed, with outdoor recreation also being a top priority for citizens. The new Park will give town citizens equitable access to park lands and play fields and address their most urgent recreational concerns.”