Smyth elementary and middle schools honor those who serve with Veterans Day programs

As the nation celebrated its service men and women on Friday, students at the county’s elementary and middle schools came together to recognize veterans in their communities.

In years past, each of the schools held Veterans Day programs, inviting veteran family members of students and staff to attend lunches and assemblies in honor of the federal holiday. Those programs were put on pause because of the pandemic in 2020 and 2021, so organizers were excited for their return in 2022.

“We’re glad that things are back to normal after COVID and we’re glad the students will get to learn the importance of Veterans Day,” said Tim Henson, who helped fourth graders at Atkins Elementary put on it event.

“We’ve not been able to do this for the last few years because of COVID and we don’t want our students to miss out, so we’re trying to make sure that it’s something very special for them,” said Oak Point Elementary School Assistant Principal Julie Sturgill.

Marion Elementary School Librarian Amy Karnes said students are often very removed from military conflicts, both geographically and in the sense of time passed.

“It’s like the idea of fighting in a war in a foreign country is an abstract concept to them,” she said.

While many of her students are interested in learning more about particular wars, she said, “They only think of it as history.”

Having the opportunity to interact with Veterans can turn that history into something a little more meaningful, she said.

“We have a lot of kids that really are so interested to get to talk to someone who can tell them what it’s like to servie in a war and being in the military,” Karnes said.

“We just want our children to take away some knowledge of that holiday and why we honor it on that day,” said Sugar Grove Elementary Principal Amy Wheeler.

Rich Valley Elementary teacher Tanya Kirk said Veterans Day programs help connect young people with veterans so they can learn more about the holiday’s significance.

“And it gives us the opportunity to give thanks to the men and women who are serving and who have served in the military,” Kirk said.

Each of the schools will hold a lunch with a veteran meal or otherwise provide refreshments. Most will also hold assemblies during which students will perform songs, including the National Anthem, recite poetry and display patriotic artwork.

Two of the schools will also hear from familiar voices of those who spent time in service as Oak Point Elementary School Resource Officer Courtney Widener and Marion Middle School teacher Cody Haga doubled as guest speakers during their respective assemblies.

Photos of family members and school staff who have served were also presented during assemblies or lunches, or displayed on bulletin boards at the schools. Students may have recognized a number of faces among those displayed as the school system employees several faculty and staff members who have served.

Henson said the programs are important “Because it teaches our young citizens the importance of patriotism and also about the sacrifices these men and women have provided to our country so we can enjoy our liberties in our country. It’s important that they learn that these things don’t come freely and they’ve been fought for, and that not all countries have the same liberties and freedoms that we have.”

Chilhowie Elementary Principal Jared Ward had similar thoughts, saying CES staff is extremely passionate about the occasion.

“We just feel that it is extremely important to recognize them for their sacrifices that they made to allow us to do what we do on a daily basis,” Ward said.

Veterans Day programs were held Friday morning at Marion, Chilhowie, Rich Valley, Oak Point, Sugar Grove and Atkins elementary schools, as well as Marion and Northwood middle schools.