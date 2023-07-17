A Color Run/Walk was held for participants during Virginia 4-H State Congress in Blacksburg. Bland County had three participants who participated in the run while getting chalk bombed along the course. Tyler Boone and Bryce Miller, Bland County delegates, won first and second place honors in the event. Bryson Fanning was also a participant in the run. 4-H promotes “healthy living” through their pledge and events that support an active lifestyle.
True colors at 4H
- Elizabeth Johnson
-
-
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
A rising first grader in Floyd County is going to The Ranch for Loretta Lynn’s Amateur National Motocross Championship, which begins at the en…
Virginia’s Heritage Music Trail: The Crooked Road has named Tyler Hughes as the organization’s new executive director.
The Floyd County Board of Supervisors is set to vote on rescinding its donation to the June Bug Center for the 2023-2024 fiscal year on Tuesda…
Students of Lore Deighan at Blue Mountain School started painting an educational mural on the ground of Floyd County Parks and Recreation in April.
More than a dozen Floyd County residents spoke at this week’s Board of Supervisors meeting about the true value of the county’s budgeted donat…