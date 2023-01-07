 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Shepherd’s Symposium coming up next week

  • 0

Happy 2023! As we prepare for a new year, those of us who own and raise small ruminants (sheep and goats) are looking at a fast-approaching new crop of little ones. That makes this month an excellent time to begin to think about our animals’ health care and problem solving. Virginia Cooperative Extension is offering two opportunities for our sheep producers this coming week.

Our first opportunity is the annual Shepherd’s Symposium, which will be held Wednesday, Jan. 11, and Thursday, Jan. 12, online each night from 7-9 p.m. You must register for this course online at https://tinyurl.com/2023sheepsymposium or at www.vasheepproducers.com .

Wednesday night’s program will include talks on controlling high feed costs, using forage tests and feed tag data to optimize your flock’s performance and the 2023 market outlook for lambs.

Thursday night will include presentations on animal health. There will be discussion of the new antibiotic policies and parasite control as well as selected updates on sheep from sheep industries associations and the election of Virginia Sheep Producer Association Directors.

People are also reading…

Again, you must register for the meeting conducted by ZOOM at the link above or for more information, you may call Dr. Scott Greiner at 540-231-9159.

Upcoming EventsJan. 10—January VQA Sale.

Jan. 16—VQA Steer Take Up.

Jan. 18—VQA Heifer Take Up.

Jan. 24—VFGC Winter Conference, Wytheville.

If you are a person with a disability and desire any assistive devices, services or other accommodations to participate in these activities, call Andy Overbay or Pam Testerman at 276-783-5175/TDD 800-828-1120 from 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. to discuss accommodations five days prior to the event.

Dr. Andy Overbay is the agriculture and natural resources extension agent for Smyth County.

0 Comments
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

WCCH welcomes New Year's twins

WCCH welcomes New Year's twins

Wythe County Community Hospital is ringing in 2023 with the year’s first bundle of joy, times two. Baby Robert Jr. weighing 6 pounds and 7 oun…

Two Wythe men are new VSP troopers

Two Wythe men are new VSP troopers

Two Wythe County men recently graduated from the Virginia State Police 138th Basic Session. Thirty-four people received their diplomas Dec. 30…