Food City has pledged $800,000 in contributions for the upcoming school year. With Food City’s School Bucks Challenge, it’s easy to earn reward points for a school. For every $1 a customer spends, using their Food City ValuCard, one point is rewarded.

“Our Food City School Bucks Program has provided much-needed support for thousands of schools throughout our market area and our School Bucks Challenge makes points collection easy and efficient,” says Steven C. Smith, Food City president and chief executive officer.

The 2023-2024 School Bucks Challenge began Sept. 6 and continues through May 7, 2024. Individuals who want to ensure their points are credited to the school of their choice should go online to

https://www.foodcity.com/schoolbucks to link their Food City ValuCard to their preferred school.

Food City has pledged $800,000 for the upcoming school year. School allocations are based upon the percentage of customer purchases assigned to each school. Schools can monitor their progress biannually online at foodcity.com.

“Food City is committed to supporting the education of our youth,” said Smith. “Since the program’s inception, we’ve awarded over $22,100,000 in much-needed educational equipment and tools to more than a thousand participating area schools.”

For more information about the new Food City School Bucks Challenge, contact your local school, visit foodcity.com or contact the Food City School Bucks Coordinator, Lisa Johnson at 1-800-232-0174.