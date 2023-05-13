Looking for your own slice of paradise? Look no further than this stunning 884 square foot cabin, located in the heart of the Brush Creek horse community near the Hungry Horse Horse Camp in Grayson County, VA. This property is a true gem, offering a complete reconstruction of the cabin, which features all the modern amenities you could want, while still retaining its rustic charm. With 52 acres of land that joins the National Forest, this property is perfect for those who love the great outdoors. You'll have access to multiple horse trails, making it easy to explore the beautiful countryside, and there's even a creek flowing through the property. The property features a stunning mix of wooded areas and beautiful pasture, making it perfect for those who love both the woods and the open air. And with two walk-in horse sheds and a three-bay garage, this property is perfect for equestrians and horse back enthusiasts. Come see this stunning property today and start living your dream life.