Prepare chimneys and homes for heating season Oct 14, 2026 5 hrs ago 0 Submitted photo Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save As fall temperatures arrive in Virginia, homeowners are preparing for the colder months ahead.kAmqFE 367@C6 =:89E:?8 E96 7:CDE 7:C6 @7 E96 D62D@? :? 2 7:C6A=246 @C H@@5DE@G6[ 9@>6@H?6CD D9@F=5 92G6 49:>?6JD 2?5 962E:?8 6BF:A>6?E :?DA64E65 3J BF2=:7:65 AC@76DD:@?2=D 2?5 4=62?65 @C C6A2:C65 2D ?646DD2CJ] k^AmkAm“r9:>?6J 4=62?:?8 :D 2 4C:E:42= A2CE @7 9@>6 >2:?E6?2?46[” D2:5 $4@EE s6}@@?[ ':C8:?:2 u2C> qFC62F’D G:46 AC6D:56?E @7 F?56CHC:E:?8 2?5 A@=:4J D6CG:46D] “$4965F=:?8 2??F2= 4=62?:?8D 2?5 :?DA64E:@?D 2C6 D:>A=6 DE6AD 9@>6@H?6CD 42? 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E6DE65 3J 2 BF2=:7:65 E6DE:?8 =23@C2E@CJ] k^Am 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Remembering, living: Smyth Recovery Court vigil features stories of hope Lives lost were remembered, while lives saved were celebrated at last week’s Smyth County Recovery Court candlelight vigil. Chilhowie, Marion, Saltville office seekers speak at candidates' forum A Wednesday evening candidates’ forum brought out some of those seeking a seat on one of Smyth County’s three town councils. Trump doles out billions to voters ahead of midterm elections Trump is sending $2.35 billion in direct payments to millions of Americans just weeks before the Nov. 3 elections. Here is a list of Trump's r… Celebration of Life: Ridgerunner shares the transformation she witnesses Melissa Finelli gets to spend many of her days watching people transform. Virginia Tech football denied on final play in loss at Cal Cal defensive back Cam Sidney was credited with a pass breakup on a throw intended for Luke Reynolds in the back of the end zone, and the Gold…