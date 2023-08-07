A Tazewell County woman convicted of concealing her boyfriend’s body underneath her son’s trailer pleaded guilty last week to violating her probation.

Leslie R. Hackler, 51, of North Tazewell was given a suspended sentence, assessed $500 in court costs and placed on indefinite supervision during her Bland County Circuit Court hearing.

Hackler started three years of probation in August 2021 after being convicted of the concealment charge and an unrelated drug possession charge, according to court records.

A probation officer said her adjustment to supervision had been poor and that she’d tested positive multiple times for illegal drugs.

In June, Hackler was convicted of violating her Tazewell County probation on a felony conviction and given a suspended sentence.

Hackler’s son, Justin Michael Hackler, is facing a Bland County jury trial later this month. He’s accused in the slaying of 45-year-old David Allen Hayes of Gratton whose body was discovered below Justin Hackler’s Bland County residence.

Justin Hackler was charged with second-degree murder, using a firearm in commission of a felony, conspiring to conceal a dead body and concealing a dead body.

He’s in jail while awaiting trial.

In other Bland County Circuit Court cases heard on Aug. 1:

A March 27, 2022, drug possession charge against Brenda Mathis of Wytheville was dismissed.

Jimmy Mack Brown, 56, of Bland was placed in the first offender program on a March 18 felony drug possession charge. His case was continued until Aug. 6, 2024, and the charge will likely be dismissed if he completes the program. The commonwealth also dismissed charges of felony child endangerment and possessing a gun with drugs.

Brown was arrested after police executed a search warrant at a Whackertown Drive residence in March. Police said they found hash oil, methamphetamine and firearms during the search.

General District Court

These were some of the cases heard on Aug. 2.

An Oct. 26, 2022, prisoner-deliver drugs charge against Kevin Eugene Greenway of Bland was certified to a grand jury for consideration.

Miranda Jessica Lynn Buchanan of Ararat was convicted of a Feb. 8 charge of falsely identifying self to law enforcement. Buchanan was given a 30-day suspended jail sentence, and fined $250 plus $221 in court costs. Additional charges of felony drug possession and possession of drug paraphernalia were dropped.

A Feb. 14 felony drug possession charge against Moorman David Witt of Bland was certified to a grand jury.

Howard Roark Jr. of Ceres was convicted of two June 6 petit larceny charges, one of which was reduced from felony unauthorized use of a vehicle. Roark was sentenced to 30 days in jail and assessed $166 in court costs. Denise Y. Phillips obtained both warrants.