Trescillia Corvin, a nurse at Wythe County Community Hospital, has been named a recipient of the “Virginians Speak Up for Safety” award presented by the Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association to recognize hospital workers who successfully intervene in clinical situations to protect patients or staff members from potential harm.

“Patient safety is a top priority at Wythe County Community Hospital,” said Vicki Parks, CEO of WCCH. “We applaud Tressi for the work she does each day to provide the best and safest care possible for our patients.”

VHHA established the statewide “Speak Up” award in 2017 as a recognition program to acknowledge the efforts of individuals and teams within Virginia hospitals who speak up to prevent potential harm to patients or other staff members. Employees who feel empowered to speak up to colleagues and those in authority roles are supported in doing so by positive organizational safety culture. Cultivating that climate is a hallmark of highly reliable organizations which value employee feedback as a vital component of the journey to achieving zero harm.

“Speak Up” awards are presented quarterly by the VHHA Center for Healthcare Excellence, whose focus is on working collaboratively with member hospitals and health systems to enhance health care quality, patient safety, and patient experience. Nominations are solicited from hospitals across Virginia and two award winners are selected each quarter. More than 850 nominations have been received since the program began. As circumstances permit, VHHA representatives travel to present awards to recipients in a small ceremony attended by hospital colleagues and administrators.