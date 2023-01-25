Smyth school board honors employees with awards

Earlier this month, the Smyth County School Board presented its monthly employee awards January. The winners and comments that accompanied their nominations are shared below.

Mover of MountainsAngie Blevins, teacher and administrative designee at Marion Elementary School, was presented with the Mover of Mountains Award.

“Angie is an excellent reading specialist and administrative designee. Recently, she has held down both of these jobs and so much more. While I (Principal Sue Davidson) was hospitalized, Mrs. Blevins stepped into the administrative role to accomplish required tasks and has gone far above the expectations for the students and staff at Marion Elementary School. She has handled this situation with efficiency and grace.”

Silver ApronThe Silver Apron Award was presented to Robin Watson, food service manager at Northwood High School.

“Robin and our whole cafeteria staff go above and beyond to provide a quality lunch for the students at Northwood High School. They have the menu posted each morning for the day and they always serve the students and faculty with a smile. They treat each student the same and show each student that they care about them.”

Extra MileThe Extra Mile Award was presented to John Shupe, bus driver for Marion Elementary School.

“John Shupe takes excellent care of the students on his bus. He is always willing to help fill in for a driver who has to be out. We can always count on him to drive field trips, the after-school program, and summer school. He is always willing to help map out bus routes and check out bus routes before we run them. John has a good rapport with students and parents.”

My School ShinesThe My School Shines Award was presented to custodians from two schools: Dustin Cannon, Terry Ratliff and Billie Thompson from Marion Elementary, and Jackie Newton and Walter Surber from Saltville Elementary. The custodians were all praised for their work on behalf of their schools and the two schools will share the special banner that goes along with the monthly award.