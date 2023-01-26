A manhunt is underway for two inmates who escaped from a recreational yard at the regional jail in Abingdon on Thursday afternoon.
Search for two Southwest Virginia Regional Jail escapees underway
According to a release from the Washington County Sheriff's Office, two $5,000 rewards are being offered for information leading to the captures 31-year-old Albert Lee Ricketson and 51-year-old Johnny Shane Brown, who escaped the facility around 2:45 p.m.
Police believe the two men are traveling in a stolen gold-colored Cadillac SUV with visible damage to the rear of the vehicle and a license plate reading UDZ-6049. The direction of travel is unknown at this time.
Ricketson, who's from Abingdon and was recently convicted of murder in a double-homicide, is described as being a 5-foot, 8-inches and weighing 212 pounds with brown hair. Brown, a federal inmate from Rogersville, Tennessee, is described as being 5-foot, 11-inches and weighing 182 pounds with gray hair.
Both Ricketson and Brown were last seen wearing red jumpsuits, possibly with white T-shirts.
The sheriff's office encourages any who sees either man or the vehicle to call 911 immediately.