Northwood, Rural Retreat split quad

The Panther boys mounted a comeback that the Indians couldn’t contain, claiming a 69-66 Hogoheegee victory at Rural Retreat.

Sam Rhea scored 19 in the win for the Panthers. He was aided by Owen Doane’s 14 and Harley Turley’s 12.

The Panthers entered the final frame down 51-46.

Gatlin Hight’s 21 points were tops for Rural Retreat. Levi Crockett added 14 points in the loss.

The Indian girls easily handled Northwood, posting a 75-14 victory.

Brelyn Moore had yet another double-double – 19 points and 13 rebounds this time – as Hogoheegee District leader Rural Retreat rolled to another victory.

Annabelle Fiscus tossed in 18 points, and Caroline Cox contributed14.

The win improved Rural Retreat to 12-4 on the season and 4-0 in the Hogo. The Indians led 29-4 after the first stanza.

Reygan Betts scored eight of Northwood’s 14 points.

Maroons sweep Giles

George Wythe’s boys improved to 12-1, claiming an 89-30 Mountain Empire District win over Giles.

Reed Kirtner scored a team-high 17 points.

Ty Campbell chipped in 15 for the Maroons, and Conley Martin and Rex Delp each added a dozen.

The high-scoring GW crew led 47-17 at the halftime break.

The GW girls rung up a 47-15 victory over Giles, with Abby Berry netting 16 for the Maroons. Marrah Carter-Bennett scored 10.

George Wythe raced to a 17-0 lead. Giles didn’t dent the scoreboard until Autumn Bowles sank a pair of free throws with 4:10 remaining in the second quarter.

Sage secures win

Roanoke College rolled to a 29-10 win over Johns Hopkins in a wrestling match on Saturday during the Virginia Duals at Hampton Coliseum.

Wyatt Sage (Rural Retreat) of the Maroons contributed a 7-3 win over John Libby at 197 pounds.