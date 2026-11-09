Canes stun Bearcats for win Nov 9, 2026 5 hrs ago 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Marion Scarlet Hurricanes didn’t make the playoffs, but they still had a late-season surge to remember.kAm|2C:@? DEF??65 E96 ':C8:?:2 w:89 q62C42ED @? uC:52J 2D E96 ‘r2?6D H@? E96:C E9:C5 DEC2:89E 82>6 27E6C D?2AA:?8 2 ag\82>6 =@D:?8 DEC62<]k^AmkAmxE H2D |2C:@?’D 7:CDE E9C66\82>6 H:??:?8 DEC62< @? E96 8C:5:C@? D:?46 a_ab]k^AmkAm“r=@D:?8 @FE E96 D62D@? H:E9 E9C66 H:?D 96=A65 E2<6 @FC AC@8C2> E@ 2?@E96C =6G6=[” D2:5 D64@?5\J62C |2C:@? 3@DD q:==J %6DE6C>2?] “$FA6C AC@F5 @7 @FC D6?:@CD 4=@D:?8 @FE E96 D62D@? H:E9 2 H:?[ 6DA64:2==J 2E 9@>6[ H9:49 925?’E 366? 5@?6 D:?46 a_ab]”k^Am People are also reading… Cuts to schools, social services on Smyth supervisors' agenda Smyth voters convey their priorities Citizen files court complaint trying to upend Smyth's data center zoning regulations Smyth School Board takes next step to address buildings' needs Would listless MLB team trade unicorn shortstop? Blockbuster possibilities Chilhowie confirms it's exploring boundary adjustment Social worker issues appeal for more foster families Susan Smith seeks release 32 years after killing sons David Hoffmann: Thank you, Dad, and thanks to all the others who have served this great country Democrats capture Congress in sweeping setback for Trump Smyth School Board considers changes to athletic policy for trying out Chilhowie chief shares ideas state can adopt to help with disaster response How did Virginia Tech football grade in its loss at SMU? 3 takeaways from Virginia Tech football's loss at SMU Pete Hegseth stares down likely impeachment vote. And he's not the only one kAm'w$ Wd\dX D4@C65 EH:46 :? E96 7:CDE BF2CE6C 2D s6:@? vC292> E9C6H E@F495@H? A2DD6D E@ r92?46 (6==:?8E@?] k^AmkAm|2C:@? Wb\fX H2D F?52F?E65 E9@F89 2?5 D4@C65 EH:46 :? E96 D64@?5 BF2CE6C E@ E2<6 E96 =625 7@C 8@@5 2D qC64<2? (9:E6 CFD965 7@C 2 E@F495@H? 2?5 qC2J56? q@H>2? 92F=65 :? 2 D4@C:?8 DEC:<6 7C@> r@=E6? y6DD66] tE92? wJ=E@? >256 3@E9 6IEC2\A@:?E <:4<D] k^AmkAm(9:E6 7:?:D965 H:E9 dg CFD9:?8 J2C5D[ H9:=6 r@=6 u65@FC49F< 82:?65 ch J2C5D @? E96 8C@F?5]k^Am kAm%96 5676?D6 H2D =65 3J 8FJD DF49 2D q=2<6 r=2C<[ r@=6 u65@C49F<[ r@=E@? u6C=2?5[ r2CE6C t586 2?5 qC6?E %@=36CE 2D E96 ‘r2?6D EH:46 DE@AA65 'w$ @? 8@2= =:?6 DE2?5D]k^Am kAm“(6 A=2J65 7@C 7@FC BF2CE6CD 2?5 A=2J65 H:E9 2 =@E @7 962CE[” %6DE6C>2? D2:5]k^AmkAmvC292> A2DD65 7@C aad J2C5D[ 3FE E96 q62C42ED 5:5 ?@E9:?8 :? E96 CF??:?8 82>6] 'w$ @A6?D E96 #68:@? as A=2J@77D 2E &?:@?]k^AmkAmk6>m|2C:@? _ `c _ _—`ck^6>mk^Am kAmk6>m':C8:?2 w:89 `a _ _ _—`ak^6>mk^AmkAmk6>m$4@C:?8 $F>>2CJk^6>mk^AmkAmk6>m'w$ – (6==:?8E@? db A2DD 7C@> vC292> W<:4< 3=@4<65Xk^6>mk^Am kAmk6>m'w$ – (6==:?8E@? c A2DD 7C@> vC292> WA2DD 72:=65Xk^6>mk^AmkAmk6>m| – (9:E6 g CF? WwJ=E@? <:4<Xk^6>mk^Am kAmk6>m| – q@H>2? `c A2DD 7C@> y6DD66 WwJ=E@? <:4<Xk^6>mk^AmkAmk6>m%62> $E2EDk^6>mk^AmkAmk6>mu:CDE 5@H?Di | `e[ 'w$ ej #FD9:?8 *2C5Di | `ge[ 'w$ \a_j !2DD:?8 *2C5Di | dh[ 'w$ aadj r@>A]\pEE]\x?E]i | c\`d\_[ 'w$ `b\ab\_j uF>3=6D\{@DEi | `\_[ 'w$ b\_]k^6>mk^Am 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Cuts to schools, social services on Smyth supervisors' agenda When it came to school services directly impacting children, the Board of Supervisors balked at a proposed budget cut. They’ll talk about thei… Smyth voters convey their priorities With more than 10,200 people casting ballots in Smyth County on Tuesday, voters spoke decisively. They significantly changed the face of Mario… Citizen files court complaint trying to upend Smyth's data center zoning regulations A Marion citizen has filed a complaint in Smyth County Circuit Court, asking the court to order the Board of Supervisors to repeal the portion… Smyth School Board takes next step to address buildings' needs Northwood High School was built nearly 70 years ago. The windows in the auditorium may be the original ones. Would listless MLB team trade unicorn shortstop? Blockbuster possibilities It is a question almost any wannabe contender in MLB faces: Trade a core player nearing the back end of their club control years, or keep them…