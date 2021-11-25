 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Marion - $60,000

This adorable cozy home is ready for its new owner! Located in the heart of Marion you will be a short walk or drive from various amenities such as Wal-Mart, Food City, Food Lion, Anytime Fitness and a variety of places to dine. This two bed 1 bath home features a spacious back yard with a building to store any tools or equipment. A perfect fit for first time home buyers or investors looking for an already established tenant,

