3 Bedroom Home in Marion - $80,000

Investor special! Two for the price of one! Don't miss out. Add to your rental portfolio or flip for max profit. 619 Anderson Ave. was once a single wide that has been fully converted into a 1500 square-foot house. Minor updates are still needed such as trim, paint and some flooring. Newer renovations and updates include metal roof, gutters, windows, flooring and gas operated fireplace. Second parcel consist of a single wide trailer with a nice lot! Little is known of the condition of the single wide. Properties are sold as is where is. Both parcels to convey in purchase. All information deemed reliable and taken from seller. Buyer and buyers agent to perform due diligence prior to closing.