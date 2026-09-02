The Lincoln Theatre announces September film schedule Sep 2, 2026 4 hrs ago 0 SPorter Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Lincoln Theatre plans to host multiple film events in September, including their Film Freaks series, their $5 Friday Flix program, and the continuation of Golden Oldies.kAmkDEC@?8mu:=> uC62<Dk^DEC@?8mk^AmkAm%96 {:?4@=? %962EC6 :D 4@?E:?F:?8 :ED 72?\72G@C:E6 7:=> AC@8C2>[ u:=> uC62<D[ @? $6AE] c 2E f A]>] (9:=6 AC6G:@FD J62CD 92G6 46?E6C65 2C@F?5 7:=> 32D:4D[ E96@CJ[ 2?5 DA64:7:4 >@G:6 86?C6D[ a_ae :D E96>65 2C@F?5 “u:=> U2>Aj *@F]” %96 ?6IE J62C @7 =64EFC6D 2?5 7:=> D4C66?:?8D :D E:65 E@ 3C@256C E@A:4D D6=64E65 3J 3@E9 7:=> 4FC2E@C z2E6=:? p2?6CF5 2?5 E96 4@>>F?:EJ] p== u:=> uC62<D 6G6?ED 2C6 7C66 E@ 2EE6?5 2?5 :?4=F56 2? :?\56AE9 =64EFC6[ 5:D4FDD:@?[ 2?5 E@A\D64C6E 7:=> D4C66?:?8] (96E96C 2 7:=> =@G6C @C D@>6@?6 H2?E:?8 E@ 5:G6 :?E@ E96 2CE 7@C>[ u:=> uC62<D :D 2 AC@8C2> 7@C 6G6CJ@?6]k^Am People are also reading… No mercy: Smyth prosecutor, victim's nephew fight murderer's parole Chilhowie business helps law enforcement with metal theft case Project leader: New Marion recreation area could benefit entire region Written in ink: Artist tattoos 100 clients in single day Chilhowie to consider joining Virginia Main Street program Energy company awards grant to Marion Fire-EMS, expresses support for firefighters Marion council to take up proposed loitering ordinance again Saltville councilman's service remembered Body of teen recovered from a Virginia reservoir Smyth planners to review updated zoning regs for data centers Restaurant gets year reprieve from Styrofoam ban Judge blocks rule implementing Trump plan to restrict mail-in voting Woman who carried gun into Va. high school 'honest from the beginning,' magistrate says Saltville council begins process to fill open seat Kids take the wheel: Touch-a-Truck returns to Glade Spring kAm$6AE6>36C’D =64EFC6 H:== 9:89=:89E E96 H@C=5 @7 2?:>2E65 7:=>D] (9:=6 >2?J >:89E =@@< 5@H? @? 2?:>2E:@? 2D ;FDE >@G:6D 7@C <:5D[ >2?J 2?:>2E65 7:=>D AC@5F465 @G6C E96 =2DE 46?EFCJ 92G6 5:D4FDD65 >@C6 25F=E E96>6D] p2?6CF5 H:== 5:D4FDD 3@E9 D:56D @7 E96 2?:>2E:@? DA64ECF> H9:=6 2=D@ 8@:?8 :?E@ :ED 5:776C6?E 7@C>D 7C@> 92?5\5C2H? E@ DE@A >@E:@? 2?5 rvx]k^AmkAmkDEC@?8mv@=56? ~=5:6Dk^DEC@?8mk^AmkAmw6=5 @? %F6D52J[ $6AE] g[ 2E `` 2]>][ v@=56? ~=5:6D H:== 762EFC6 2 7C66 D4C66?:?8 @7 E96 $9:C=6J %6>A=6 4=2DD:4 %96 {:EE=6 !C:?46DD W`hbhX] %9:D AC@8C2> 2:>D E@ AC@G:56 2 8=:>AD6 :?E@ E96 9:DE@CJ @7 {:?4@=? %962EC6 AC@8C2>>:?8 3J D4C66?:?8 7:=>D E92E H6C6 AC@;64E65 @? E96 D4C66? 5FC:?8 E96:C 52JD 2D 2 >@G:6 A2=246]k^Am kAmkDEC@?8muC:52J u=:Ii Sd u:=>DPk^DEC@?8mk^AmkAm%96 {:?4@=? %962EC6’D uC:52J u=:I AC@8C2> 3C:?8D 324< D@>6 @7 E96 3:886DE 7:=>D :? 4:?6>2E:4 9:DE@CJ 2?5 D4C66?D E96> :? :ED :4@?:4 |2J2? #6G:G2=\DEJ=6 2F5:E@C:F>] ~? $6AE]`g 2E f A]>][ %96 {:?4@=? H:== 36 D4C66?:?8 y:> w6?D@?’D 7:=> %96 |FAA6E |@G:6 W`hfhX] $A64:2= AC:K6D 2H2:E E9@D6 H9@ 2EE6?5 5C6DD65 2D E96:C 72G@C:E6 |FAA6E] %:4<6ED 7@C E96 6G6?E 42? 36 AFC492D65 @?=:?6 @C 2E E96 5@@C @? E96 52J @7 E96 6G6?E]k^AmkAmu@C >@C6 :?7@C>2E:@? 23@FE %96 {:?4@=? %962EC6 2?5 6G6?E E:4<6ED[ G:D:E k2 9C67lQ9EEAi^^HHH]E96=:?4@=?]@C8QmHHH]E96=:?4@=?]@C8k^2m @C 42== afe\fgb\e_ha]k^Am 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular No mercy: Smyth prosecutor, victim's nephew fight murderer's parole Editor's note: Please be advised that this article contains sensitive material regarding a rape and murder. Chilhowie business helps law enforcement with metal theft case Area law enforcement credited a Chilhowie business with helping solve an industry theft. On Aug. 17, the Washington County Sheriff's Office la… Project leader: New Marion recreation area could benefit entire region The park and recreation area long envisioned for Marion’s Callan Drive area possesses the potential to improve the quality of life of not just… Written in ink: Artist tattoos 100 clients in single day Thomas “Stick” Pierce achieved a lifelong goal on Aug. 22, and in the process brought record-breaking business to a local small-town establishment. Chilhowie to consider joining Virginia Main Street program Officials are working to bolster the Main Street area of Chilhowie.