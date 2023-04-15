A Georgia man was taken into custody Tuesday after, law enforcement says, he attempted to flee a deputy at speeds in excess of 100 mph on Interstate 81, while turning his headlights on and off in an attempt to get away.

According to Smyth County Sheriff Chip Shuler, one of his deputies attempted to stop the speeding vehicle near I-81’s 54-mile marker. The suspect vehicle then tried to get off at Exit 50-Atkins, but, Shuler said, he missed the exit, ran over the bank and crashed.

The suspect then got out of the vehicle and tried to run away, but was quickly taken into custody by a Virginia State Trooper.

The suspect, Shuler said, sustained minor injuries in the crash and was treated and released from Smyth County Community Hospital.

The suspect, Francisco Javier Farfan, 35, Lawrenceville, Georgia, faces charges of felony eluding and possessing/transporting firearms by a felon.

According to Shuler, Farfan is being held at the Southwest Regional Jail in Abingdon without bond pending an arraignment in Smyth County General District Court.