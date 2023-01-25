A new criterion for law enforcement

At the present moment, law enforcement engagement (by this I mean the totality of our interactions with society) seems to be on shifting sand, searching for a firm relational footing in the post-2020 landscape. Somehow everything we thought was working suddenly wasn’t. All the social capital we thought we built seemed to evaporate. In the rush to reestablish ethically defensible space, we began grasping at straws of resourcement: Sir Robert Peele is in vogue again, and we’re hanging our hats on Kerner-era principles like “procedural justice” more and more, despite the fact our fiercest critics explicitly want “substantial” justice. Ultimately, I feel like we’re largely still talking past one another.

As the forces of dehumanization surround us, I’d like to propose a new criterion. If we’re going to search out a truly defensible and worthwhile position of engagement – let it rest on a recasting of Integral Humanism. We may well have to reset a foundation this fundamental in order to move forward on refreshed ground. Resurrecting Peele for the modern audience is good (I anticipate writing a series on this later in the year) but it’s even difficult to find common ground in the “we all have responsibility as citizens” motif – at least for some, left and right. The idea of “procedural justice” seems like a clean ethical talking point, especially if you’re not listening to the critiques. To our critics, a metaphorical chokehold is a chokehold nonetheless, irrespective of its equitable distribution.

As I try to open up this ground, first allow me to explain that by the term “humanism.” I do not mean that intellectual brand of materialism that views man as the highest order being in the cosmos. I rather mean something closer to the humanism of the Greeks, or the Renaissance humanism of Desiderius Erasmus, but also connected to hearts of flesh – an Integral Humanism. This type, propagated by Jacques Maritain, and arguably lived out (perhaps unconsciously) by the likes of C.S. Lewis and T.S. Eliot, focuses on a complex combined human reality, that does recognize our shared place in the created cosmos, and integrates the very best of what we have produced in helping us navigate it – together.

Jacques Maritain taught in his Humanisme Intégral that “if instead of resting in the heart, purity rises to the head, it creates sectarians and heretics.” The problems we face in law enforcement interactions are not going to be solved by the adoption of mechanical-catechisms of “procedure,” or the recasting of the ideals-of-order. These may help tactically, but not strategically. Arguably, those tactics, adopted as the summary total of our ethical foundation, already led us where we ended up. This leads me to want to anchor our interactions at a far deeper and more meaningful level, a level that encourages us to not simply plan our interactions by the map, but actually engage with the terrain itself. I plan to start inside the walls of this organization, by reshaping our department culture into a “learning organization,” focused on experiential knowledge, and allowing it to spread out into our interactions form there.