E&H wins notable rankings from Intelligent.com

Emory & Henry College has been named one of Virginia’s best colleges in 2023, according to Intelligent.com, a resource for program rankings and higher education planning.

Every year the site researches and identifies top schools in the state based on tuition fees, program strength, student readiness, return on investment, cost, student engagement, credit requirements and the available formats for coursework (i.e., on-campus or online classes).

Intelligent.com pulled data from the U.S. News & World Report, where Emory & Henry was ranked in the top 20 Best Regional Universities South among 135 peer institutions, No. 6 Best Undergraduate Teaching and No. 77 as a Top Performer for Social Mobility, offering a gateway to students whose families earn less than $50,000 a year and are eligible for Federal Pell Grants, as well as BestColleges.com and other pertinent ranking sites.

Emory & Henry recently welcomed a record-breaking class this fall with more than 450 students. The college has the largest number of students living on campus in its 186-year history and is preparing for the construction of new apartment-style housing that will add 96 new beds to its inventory in the fall of 2023. The college has also joined the South Atlantic Conference (SAC) and is in the provisional status of moving to NCAA Division II.

Emory & Henry offers more than 90 majors and tracks as well as master's and doctoral degrees in education and healthcare. Additional advanced degrees will be added in nursing and business in 2023 in an online/hybrid format. Additionally, through the new van Vlissingen Center for Career and Professional Development, students receive support for internships, job searches and more during their time on campus and beyond graduation ultimately focusing on student success and satisfaction that lead to improving the region and beyond.

For more information, visit www.ehc.edu. Full college rankings can be viewed at https://www.intelligent.com/best-colleges-and-universities/virginia/#emory_and_henry_college

Future students are encouraged to visit and apply for admissions to E&H here: www.ehc.edu.