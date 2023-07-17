Virginia State Police is investigating a July 12 motorcycle crash that claimed the life of a Sugar Grove man.
According to a release from the state police, the single-vehicle crash occurred at 3:48 p.m. less than a mile south of Nicks Creek Road on Sugar Grove Highway.
The release said a 2005 Suzuki C90 traveling south on the highway ran off the right side of the road and struck a rock cliff as it came into a curve.
The operator was thrown from the motorcycle.
The driver, 70-year-old Donald E. Lowman, was taken to Smyth County Community Hospital, where he died later that day.
The release noted that Lowman was wearing a helmet.
According to Lowman's obituary, he was a lifetime member of Valley View Baptist Church, where he played bass for the choir. In his earlier years, he used his musical talent with his family as “The Singing Martins,” a gospel group.
He had worked at Royal Mouldings (DG Mouldings) for more than four decades.
His obituary said Lowman "was a talented mechanic who could fix anything – and people brought everything to him."
The investigation into the cause of the crash is ongoing.