4 Bedroom Home in Wytheville - $310,000

4 BR, 3 BA Home For Sale In Wytheville. Located in a country like setting within town limits, this home has so much to offer. This immaculate home offers 4 bedrooms, 3 full baths, spacious living room, dining room, eat in kitchen and laundry room spreading out over 2588 sq. ft. of gracious living all on one floor! All the room you have ever wanted with 2 generous master suites. Main master offers plenty of room for the two of you including a large walk-in closet; master bath has a garden tub for your relaxing bath time; shower and two sinks are always better than one, boasting solid surface countertops, in this his/her master bathroom. Have the family gather around while you do the cooking in the eat-in kitchen offering granite counter tops, wall oven, glass cooktop, ample cabinet space as well as ample countertop space. The open living room, with vaulted ceilings, and dining room will allow for entertaining your guest along with hosting diner parties for your closest friends.