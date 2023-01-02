Bears topple Giles 53-42, improve to 7-3

Brady Thompson and Chance James combined for 31 points and Bland County upped its record to 7-3 at the midpoint of the season by taking down Giles 53-42 last Wednesday at BCHS. The Bears improved to 2-1 in the MED with the win.

Thompson finished with 16 points, including three trifectas, and added seven rebounds. James contributed 15 points and was credited with five assists and four steals.

Giles (1-2, 2-4) took a brief lead in the first period as a pair of Jonah Williams treys helped stake the Spartans to a 7-2 advantage by the 3:48 mark of the stanza. Baskets by the Bears’ Thompson and Eli Watters as well as a James free throw tied the game 7-7 with 2:37 remaining before Giles took its final lead at 9-7 moments later when Cameron Hanson tipped back his own miss. The Bears’ Nate Nolley arched a three from the corner at the 1:59 mark and James fed Jake Pauley for a deuce near the end of the period as the Bears carried a 12-9 lead to the second chapter.

Bland County went on to outscore the Spartans 9-5 in the second quarter to go into halftime on top. The Bears opened the period with a 7-0 surge that was sparked by hoops from David Boone and Pauley. Free throws from Nolley and Thompson added to a Watters’ midcourt steal and subsequent layup in the waning seconds sent the Bears to halftime in front 21-14.

The Bears continued to add to its lead in the third chapter mainly due to the defense/offense combo executed by James. With his team up 24-14, James turned back-to-back midcourt steals into layups as the advantage reached 28-14 at the 7:11 mark. At the 4:50 mark, it was deja vu as another James steal and lay-in had Bland County up 30-19.

The Bears’ senior capped his third chapter scoring with a three at 1:57 as the Bears led 35-22. Bland County outshot the Spartans 16-12 in the period and went to the final period up 37-26 when Boone put back a missed trey by Thompson with four seconds to go.

Bland County dropped three triples in the fourth quarter to ease away to the win. Opening the quarter on a 7-0 run. Giles, however, did manage to draw to within 37-33 basket by Cameron Hanson three minutes into the session. The Spartans would get no closer as Thompson drained consecutive treys and the duo of Nolley and James did likewise as the lead swelled to 49-37 at the 2:14 mark. Thompson then banked in a little jumper in the paint as Bland County held it largest lead at 51-37 with 1:45 to go.

Williams was Giles’ top scorer with 12 points on four treys. Hanson came off the Spartan bench to chip in 10 points.

John Thompson’s JV ballers raised their record to 7-1 for the season as they spanked Giles 46-32 in their game. Tyler Boone’s 17 points led the way for the Bears, who cruised past Giles 17-9 in the fourth period to extend their 29-23 lead after three stanzas.

Hayden Ferrell added 10 points to the win with Gavin Lance tallying nine for the Bears. For Giles, Connor Smith led the way with 12 points.

Indians can’t stop Bland County’s balance, lose 61-36 Led by Jake Pauley’s career-best 24 points, Bland County placed three players in double figures and routed visiting Rural Retreat 61-36 last Thursday at Rocky Gap. The win upped the Bears’ record to 8-3 for the season.

Chance James added 16 points and six steals followed by Brady Thompson with four treys en route to 14 points for Bland County. Pauley also grabbed eight rebounds and blocked two shots.

Leading 19-18 at halftime, the Bears used an 18-0 run during the third period to blow the game open. A Thompson trey at the 5:30 mark ignited the run and a flurry of baskets by James, Pauley, and Thompson pushed the lead from 23-20 to 41-20 before the Indians’ Garrett Worley broke the drought with two free throws with 2:01 remaining.

Pauley’s triple moments later from the head of the key sparked a 7-2 run to end the period as the Bears led 48-24 heading to the final stanza. The Bears outshot the Indians 13-12 in the fourth period and took their largest lead at 60-30 on a James layup with 3:46 to play.

Bryson Smelser paced the Indians with seven points in the loss. Caleb Roberts and Carson Carico tallied five points each.

Bland County also won the JV game as it ran its record to 8-1 with a convincing 49-16 win over the Indians. The Bears held the Indians to single-digit scoring in all four quarters, taking a 16-9 lead in the first chapter and extending it to 29-10 by halftime.

Ten of 15 Bears scored in the win with Tyler Boone’s 10 points leading the way. Austin Straight added eight points and Elliot Miller seven. Topping Rural Retreat was Jay Snavely and Talan Hammack with four points apiece.

Dillow, Bears drop Spartans 47-25Chloe Dillow hit for 20 points and picked up eight steals and Bland County kept Giles winless for the season with a 47-25 victory over the Spartans last Wednesday night at Rocky Gap.

The win improved the Bears to 1-2 in the MED and 5-4 overall for the season. Bland County finished the game with 25 steals, second-most for a single game in program history behind 28 recorded against Pocahontas in January of 2006.

Behind Dillow for the Bears was McKenzie Tindall with nine points to go along with eight rebounds, five assists, and five steals. Brooke Sanders topped the Bears on the boards with 10 rebounds.

Dillow scored on a baseline drive off an assist from Tindall near the midpoint of the first period that gave Bland County an 8-2 advantage and Dillow added the free throw that opened a lead Bland County wouldn’t surrender. The Bears went on to lead 12-4 entering the second stanza and weren’t challenged thereafter.

Bland County pushed the lead to 16-4 on a Dillow jumper two minutes into the second quarter before a Danielle Sanders bucket on an inbounds, two free throws from Dillow, and a Sanders steal and layup during the final three minutes of the first half enabled the Bears to hold a 25-12 lead at intermission.

Holding Giles (0-2, 0-8) to single digit scoring in each period, Bland County got six markers by Dillow in the third quarter and shot down Giles 18-4, stretching the lead to 43-16 to start the fourth chapter. Giles would then outshoot the Bland County subs 9-4 down the stretch.

Lakyn Simmons scored seven points to pace Giles in the loss. Autumn Bowles added four points.

The Bland County JV group improved to 7-0, staying unbeaten as Tinley Worley scored 11 of her 19 points in the opening stanza as the Bears built a 19-3 first quarter lead and waltzed away to a 45-33 triumph. Kendall Worley added 11 points to the win.

Giles, which got 12 points from Addie Lowry and 10 from Peyton Evans, managed to close to 25-17 at halftime but the Bears answered with a 13-4 third chapter to which the Spartans never recovered.

Bears blow late lead, still squeeze past Rural Retreat 46-44A Chloe Dillow triple with 4:37 remaining in the fourth quarter staked Bland County to a 40-31 lead and it looked like Jason Lambert’s cagers were well on their way to an avenging win over Rural Retreat’s Indians last Thursday at BCHS. Even with 40 seconds to go, a Dillow free throw kept the margin wide at 43-35.

Not so fast as in a span of 25 seconds, a trey from the Indians’ Caroline Cox, two free throws by Annabelle Fiscus, and a rebound bucket by Brelyn Moore had erased all but two points of the lead before the Bears held on to squeeze out a 46-44 win.

Early on, the Indians held a 9-4 advantage on a baseline basket by Fiscus before the Bears got a runner by McKenzie Tindall and an inside hoop from Brooke Sanders off a Tindall assist, all in the final 46 seconds of the opening stanza, to sever the gap to 9-8.

The Bears went ahead when Tindall connected with Dillow on a court-length pass for a layin opening the second quarter and the home team went on to hold a 21-17 lead at halftime after outshooting the Indians 13-8. A Dillow trey broke a 16-16 tie at the 2:17 mark that gave the Bears some momentum.

Free throws by Moore and a Fiscus triple had the Indians in front 22-21 at 6:38 of the third chapter before the first of three Tindall treys restored the lead back to Bland County at 24-22 and the Bears never trailed again. Nipping the Indians 11-10 in the quarter, Bland County went on to take a 32-27 advantage to the fourth period after Tindall and Fiscus traded trifectas during the final minute.

Amy Meadows’ foul line jumper for the Bears followed by consecutive treys by Tindall and Dillow gave the Bears a seemingly comfortable 40-31 edge midway the final period before the visitors charged back.

Trailing 43-35, the Indians’ Cox arced her trey with 31 seconds on the clock before Fiscus was fouled on a three-point try with 19 seconds to go. She hit the first two free throws but missed the third try with Moore being there for the put-back to make it 44-42.

The Indians later closed to 45-44 on two Talyn Moore free throws with three seconds remaining before the Bears (6-4) held on to avenge their 54-39 setback to Rural Retreat to begin the season.

With her season-best three treys, Tindall finished with 20 points, 10 rebounds, and six steals for the Bears. Dillow added 13 points. For the Indians, Fiscus topped the scoring with 18 points followed Brelyn Moore with 11.

Bland County stayed unblemished at 8-0 with a 30-12 win in the JV opener. The Bears led from the outset and were never challenged after holding a 7-2 first period advantage.

Top scorers in the game were Tinley Worley for the Bears with 14 points and Elayna Terry for the Indians with six markers.