Making the case for nation builders

In the opening column for this series, I outlined my own vision for the police department and listed my five core ideological principles. The fifth of these, and final, is legitimate policing is community shaped. In order to open this principle up a little for the reader allow me to start with this quote from Samuel “Golden Rule” Jones (mayor of Toledo, Ohio, 1897-1904), and reshape it a little: “The only law that can be enforced is the law that the public sentiment of the community will uphold.”

Of course, there is plenty of room to argue with Mayor Jones’ assertion, and I don’t want to adopt it verbatim, but I appreciate the sentiment. I believe and I imagine you do as well, the law to be immovable in a certain sense, but let me ask the reader this question: Do you believe, in at least a collective sense, every community has the right to shape not so much the “law”, but rather the tone and character of the “enforcement?”

I believe this to be absolutely the case, which leads me to ask myself this question: Am I creating the type of department I want, or the type department the community wants?

This is a vital question, and one that I firmly believe needs more discussion in law enforcement circles, especially at the ground level, as a result of what I like to call – The Jedi Complex. In summary, if you have ever seen Star Wars, you are likely generally familiar with the Republic, the Empire (two opposing views of nation building) along with a cast of criminals, anti-heroes and the like. There is also a group called the Jedi. These are a group of semi-spiritual-warrior monks, who possess amazing abilities. Ultimately, the Jedi always delivers in the clutch moment for the big win. What they do not participate in is nation building. In the movies, this type of thing makes for climatic plot twists… in real life, it misses the point. We NEED nation builders.

This is not to say, as a society, we don’t appreciate those big one-off moments of law enforcement mastery, but rather to say, we need the daily implementation of common sense, on common ground, for the common good. We need to visualize ourselves, not as rouge anti-heroes capable of amazing victories, but as those building a flourishing society, one living stone at a time. I believe this is what the vast majority of our community wants from its public servants, police or otherwise.

As a result, I’m building a tactically-capable and responsive agency, which enforces the law (these components are immovable) but also one that stresses a high degree of good old-fashioned customer service -- the same kind of customer service where your groceries still get bagged. This is what small towns are all about. We try, consistently to get the little things right – “If you take care of the small things, the big things will take care of themselves,” according to Emily Dickenson. I believe her. I’m not saying there’s no line in the sand to be drawn, only that we can fulfill our responsibilities, more often than not, gently and respectfully, like in the old days. In the end, this is really what all the mantras of “community policing” (so ubiquitous in law enforcement circles) are all about.

I hope the reader has enjoyed this series, and as a result has a high level of confidence regarding the work we’re doing at the Marion Police Department. We’re not going to get it perfect all the time, and not even “good enough” sometimes, but you should know the hearts of all 22 people we employ are dedicated to the work.