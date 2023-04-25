As lines and equipment are installed for broadband service across the county, multiple citizens have reported problems with impacts to their property. Smyth County is now helping residents deal with those and other broadband-related situations.

Last week, Supervisor Phil Stevenson told his peers on the board of supervisors that he’s heard numerous complaints, including fields being damaged, lines left on the ground for extended periods of time, and issues with trees.

Stevenson worried about a potential lack of oversight on the project.

He lauded Kendra Hayden, the county’s economic development project manager, who said she’s willing to help facilitate communications between citizens and the company performing the work, Point Broadband. To help accomplish that goal, early this week, the county launched a communications portal to help resident connect with her.

According to a news release, “This portal will assist in the delivery of information for any unexpected or unforeseen issues that occur during broadband installation. Utilizing the portal, it will offer Smyth County citizens direct access to the local government liaison who can then make certain the information is passed to the proper individuals.”

“Providing broadband and internet access to the majority of Smyth County is a huge win for our citizens, businesses, children and families,” said Hayden in the release. “By providing an avenue for our citizens to communicate with us, we are able to identify any issues that have occurred during the Virginia Telecommunications Initiative (VATI) expansion project(s) and offer connections that lead to solutions.”

The release said that the partners in the broadband expansion project, which encompasses Smyth, Wythe and Washington counties, “want to continue their efforts beyond installation and are willing and able to provide the support necessary to overcome any challenges along the way.”

“As Point Broadband continues to invest in our community, both residents and businesses will benefit from fiber-fast internet speeds and greater reliability,” said Tony Carter, general manager of Point Broadband, in the release. “Smyth County’s growth is dependent upon expanded infrastructure and Point Broadband is proud to be contributing through our Fiber Optic Network, built to improve lives throughout the region. Point Broadband is building Fiber Optic Broadband to over 16,000 homes in Smyth County, construction progress can be found at https://www.point-broadband.com/new-areas/smyth-county.”

Citizens can access the communications portal by visiting www.smythcounty.org, through the Smyth County Facebook page, or by calling Smyth County Economic Development office at 276-706-8304.