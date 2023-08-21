Dr. Scott Miller couldn’t contain his smile Thursday when asked about the impact the Appalachian Highlands Community Dental Center is making on the dental health of Southwest Virginia.

Open since 2020, the full service safety net clinic has treated more than 13,000 patients without dental insurance.

Miller “has no doubt” the work of his team is a major reason attendance has declined at mass treatment events like the annual Missions of Mercy clinic in Wise County.

“Absolutely. I know that is us having an impact,” Miller said in response to the question.

Missions of Mercy has treated over 24,000 patients and provided over $21.5 million in free dental care over the past quarter-century. It was initially held at the Wise County fairgrounds, in conjunction with the former Remote Area Medical health care clinic before recently moving the campus of UVA Wise.

The clinic’s impact began, he said, in their first year of operation amid the global pandemic.

“COVID shut down the July project in Wise so all those people who were waiting to be seen, didn’t have a place to go. So we had the first mini Missions of Mercy project here,” he said.

Patients waited in their vehicles, followed all the COVID protocols and were treated at no charge. The Abingdon facility has since hosted eight additional such clinics and donated $1.9 million in free dental care.

“We have three of those mini Missions of Mercy projects here every year. There is some strategic planning to add maybe two more of those so we can have five of those every year in this facility,” he said.

The turnaround has been slow because this region has an average of 29 dentists per 100,000 patients – less than half of the state and national averages.

“Southwest Virginia has been the home of the Mission of Mercy project and this year was the 24th year it came to Wise County. I’ve been working with Mission of Mercy for 20 years. Every year I would see people I knew; went to church with, who were out of work and didn’t have income, I would see them standing in line needing care but they could only get that care one time a year,” Miller said.

“Hopefully next year could be the last year the big event happens in Wise. That’s been my mission the whole time is to end the need for that. If you have a toothache, you don’t want to wait until July, you want it taken care of today and that’s what we’re doing,” Miller said. “Those patients don’t have to wait one time of year to go to Wise. They can come here every day, Monday through Friday, to get the treatment they need.”

The Abingdon clinic only treats patients without dental insurance and charges a sliding fee based on each individual’s income.

Fifteen dentists completed their residency training at the clinic, which currently has seven residents plus two faculty members working each day.

Meeting those growing needs necessitated a major expansion.

Last month the clinic completed the $1 million first phase of that expansion, doubling its size to nearly 7,300 square feet. Construction cost nearly $600,000 and they added about $360,000 worth of new state-of-the-art dental equipment, Miller said.

That was paid for by contributions from Wellspring Foundation of Southwest Virginia, Virginia Healthcare Foundation and others. Additional support has come from the Virginia Dental Association Foundation, Ballad Health Foundation and Johnston Memorial Hospital Foundation.

“Once we move into the new clinic side, we have new operatories – five rooms with state of the art equipment – and we put the six old chairs in the phase one part of the building. Phase two will add three more dental rooms for hygiene,” he said.

Construction of phase two is expected to cost nearly $400,000.

On Thursday the Delta Dental Foundation of Virginia presented a $75,000 check that will be combined with a matching grant from the Skewes Family Foundation. The Genan Foundation is expected to help with the balance.

Completion of the next phase is expected later this fall and includes new administrative work space, a resident work area and storage.

“Delta Dental’s $75,000 donation is yet another example of a community partner recognizing the importance of the Appalachian Highlands Community Dental Center,” said state Sen. Todd Pillion, R-Abingdon, who is a pediatric dentist . “The clinic is an amazing community asset, providing education, health care, and workforce development under one roof while fulfilling a need for access to quality care in the region.”

The grant was one of a dozen given this year by Delta Dental of Virginia, totaling $775,000.