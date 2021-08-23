 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in North Tazewell - $135,000

  • Updated
This classic and cozy ranch is perfect for those looking for space at a good price! Three bedroom, two and a half bathrooms, detached two car garage and attached one car garage! Beautiful kitchen and full basement. Call today for more info!!

