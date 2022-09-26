 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Grayson pounds Marion

The wins are still coming for the Grayson County Blue Devils, while the losses continue to pile up for the Marion Scarlet Hurricanes.

Grayson handed the Canes a 42-9, non-district road loss on Friday night.

Austin Dowell threw for 145 yards as Grayson County improved to 4-0, while Marion (1-4) lost its fourth straight.

Grayson County limited Marion to 107 yards of total offense. Head coach Stephen James of the Blue Devils is a former assistant coach with the Scarlet Hurricanes.

Reid Osborne threw an 18-yard TD pass to James Carroll for Marion's only touchdown, while Ian Taylor paced the 'Canes with 49 yards on 19 carries.

Marion 0 7 0 2--9

Grayson County 7 21 14 0--42

Scoring Summary

GC -- Gillespie 43 pass from Dowell (Reyes kick)

M -- Carroll 18 pass from Osborne (Wolfe kick)

GC -- Phipps 10 pass from Dowell (Reyes kick)

GC -- Poole 4 run (Reyes kick)

GC -- Dowell 5 run (Reyes kick)

GC -- Poole 25 run (Reyes kick)

M -- Safety, GC snap out of the end zone

Team Stats

First Downs: M 8, GC 13; Rushes-Yards: M 39-89, GC 26-64; Passing Yards: M 1-5-0, GC 7-10-0; Fumbles-Lost: M 2-1, GC 1-0; Penalties-Yards: M 6-45, GC 6-61; Punts-Average: M 3-42.4, GC 0-0.

