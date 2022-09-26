Grayson pounds Marion

The wins are still coming for the Grayson County Blue Devils, while the losses continue to pile up for the Marion Scarlet Hurricanes.

Grayson handed the Canes a 42-9, non-district road loss on Friday night.

Austin Dowell threw for 145 yards as Grayson County improved to 4-0, while Marion (1-4) lost its fourth straight.

Grayson County limited Marion to 107 yards of total offense. Head coach Stephen James of the Blue Devils is a former assistant coach with the Scarlet Hurricanes.

Reid Osborne threw an 18-yard TD pass to James Carroll for Marion's only touchdown, while Ian Taylor paced the 'Canes with 49 yards on 19 carries.

Marion 0 7 0 2--9

Grayson County 7 21 14 0--42

Scoring Summary

GC -- Gillespie 43 pass from Dowell (Reyes kick)

M -- Carroll 18 pass from Osborne (Wolfe kick)

GC -- Phipps 10 pass from Dowell (Reyes kick)

GC -- Poole 4 run (Reyes kick)

GC -- Dowell 5 run (Reyes kick)

GC -- Poole 25 run (Reyes kick)

M -- Safety, GC snap out of the end zone

Team Stats

First Downs: M 8, GC 13; Rushes-Yards: M 39-89, GC 26-64; Passing Yards: M 1-5-0, GC 7-10-0; Fumbles-Lost: M 2-1, GC 1-0; Penalties-Yards: M 6-45, GC 6-61; Punts-Average: M 3-42.4, GC 0-0.